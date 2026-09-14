WATCH | Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy on Solar’s R21.8bn offer

Omnia is set to be taken private after Solar SA made a firm offer of R134.50 a share, valuing the fertiliser and explosives group at almost R21.8bn. The deal would see Omnia delisted from the JSE and A2X while giving it access to additional capital, technology and new markets. Business Day TV spoke to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia, for more insight.
Business Day
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