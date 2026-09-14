BDTV

WATCH | Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy on Solar’s R21.8bn offer

Business Day TV speaks to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia

Business Business

Business Day TV

Omnia is set to be taken private after Solar SA made a firm offer of R134.50 a share, valuing the fertiliser and explosives group at almost R21.8bn. The deal would see Omnia delisted from the JSE and A2X while giving it access to additional capital, technology and new markets. Business Day TV spoke to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia, for more insight.

Business Day


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SHAMSUNISAA MILES-TIMOTHEUS AND PEDZISAI NDAGURWA | SA can create millions of jobs and still have more unemployed people

2

KHULEKANI MATHE | Finish logistics reforms, or risk watching progress slip away

Related Articles