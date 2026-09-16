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WATCH | South Africa’s online retail market eyes further growth

Business Day TV speaks with Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx

Business Business

Business Day TV

Nearly 80% of South African adults had internet access in 2025, yet just over a third shopped online. Despite that gap, the online retail market is expected to grow by 22.5% this year. Business Day TV spoke to Arthur Goldstuck, MD of technology research and strategy organisation World Wide Worx, about what’s behind the disconnect and what will drive further growth.


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