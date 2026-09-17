WATCH | What South Africa’s latest consumer confidence index tells us

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South African consumer confidence has recovered some lost ground, but households remain cautious about spending. The FNB/BER consumer confidence index improved to -13 in the third quarter from -19 in the previous quarter, helped by a more positive outlook for the economy and household finances. But consumers are becoming less confident about making major purchases.

Business Day TV spoke to Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB, regarding what the latest numbers reveal about household finances and the outlook for the South African consumer.