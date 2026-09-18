WATCH: Is SA’s agriculture sector ready for a hotter, drier summer?

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South Africa is heading into a potentially hotter and drier summer, with a strong El Niño expected to pose an upside risk to food inflation. But the agricultural sector is entering the season with record soil moisture and higher dam levels, providing some resilience against worsening climate conditions. Business day TV caught up with Loffie Brandt from Absa AgriBusiness to discuss how prepared farmers are and what the weather could mean for food prices.

Business Day