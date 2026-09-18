WATCH | SA Corporate Real Estate’s CEO on its half-year performance

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SA Corporate Real Estate has reported a 7% increase in distributable income per share for the first half of the year, supported by strong residential apartment sales and 5.5% like-for-like growth in net property income to more than R655-million. CEO Rory Mackey joined Business Day TV to unpack the property group’s performance and the outlook for the sector as inflation and interest rates continue to shape the market.

Business Day