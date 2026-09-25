WATCH | Stock Picks

Richard Henwood from Merchant West Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
Business Day
Richard Henwood from Merchant West Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.
Business Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.