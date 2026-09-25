WATCH | Stock Picks

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Business Day TV spoke to Richard Henwood from Merchant West Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

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Business Day TV

In morning trade on Thursday, Adapt IT’s share had jumped 17.21% to R4.70, having earlier risen as much as 29.9%
A look at the trading week that was. Stock photo: (SOLAR SEVEN/123RF)

Richard Henwood from Merchant West Investments and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.

Business Day


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