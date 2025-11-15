Cheaper rice gives Premier indigestion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Food producer Premier Group expects an improved contribution from the rice business following a price hit in the six months to September.

The owner of brands including Blue Ribbon, Snowflake and Iwisa added rice to its portfolio more than a year ago through the acquisition of a 30% stake in rice distributor Goldkeys, whose brands include Golden Delight and Golden Pride. Premier also has other rice brands in eSwatini and Mozambique.

Premier CEO Kobus Gertenbach, speaking after the group’s results presentation for the six months to end-September this week, said it had been a difficult year because rice prices were dropping after India lifted its ban on exports of the staple.

“Every single time you bring in a boat of rice, then the rice price falls more and the next boat’s cheaper and the next boat’s cheaper. And in that environment, you sometimes find it difficult to fully sustain your margins because you have to completely sell out the previous boat before the next one comes in, otherwise you have to sell some of that rice at lower prices. So you always have a little bit of squeeze of margins on the downside.”

With prices having normalised, so will margins, which should result in the business going back “to more longer-term trends”, Gertenbach said.

“I think that’s where we are now. We didn’t have a great six months profitability-wise in rice, but we continue to do the right things to build out the foundations. And I think in the second half ... we’ll see a much improved contribution from the rice business.”

The company said recent crop estimates and global stock levels indicate ample grain availability and subdued pricing for the foreseeable future.

Gertenbach said demand for flour brand Snowflake remains robust despite increased competition. “[It] has earned the right to be viewed as the quality flour in the market. It’s the top quality, it’s the top brand. And we are able to charge a rand or two per bag more for that, and that helps us to sustain our margins.”

Premier also makes home and personal care products such as Dove cotton and Lil-lets feminine hygiene products. “We really started to make more and more of the products ourselves instead of importing all of them. So we’ve expanded the capability of our factory in Durban quite a lot. We also not just supply South Africa and surrounding countries [from Durban], but we also make some of the products for our UK business.”

The group produces confectionery products such as gums and jellies under the Mister Sweet brand and has expanded the confectionery products it makes for Woolworths. Premier is the exclusive supplier of sugar confectionery for Woolworths.

“We manufacture a whole bunch of new products for them that we didn’t make previously. And that’s over 150 different products that we started making for them in the last 12 months … So that’s really helped us a lot in terms of improving the scale and the profitability of our sweets business.”

Premier’s revenue for the first half rose 6.4% to R10.3bn, driven by 6% growth in the millbake division, which includes bread, maize and flour. Millbake contributed 83% of revenue. The groceries and international division, which includes confectionery and home and personal care products, grew revenue 8.1% to R1.8bn.