HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Everyone has a plan — until it’s time to execute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We live in a world overflowing with ideas. Everywhere you turn, someone has a new vision, a bold strategy, or a fresh take on how to fix the economy, grow a business, uplift a community, or transform a country, says the writer. File photo

Did you know that most people, businesses and, yes, even governments fail to execute their plans?

We live in a world overflowing with ideas. Everywhere you turn, someone has a new vision, a bold strategy, or a fresh take on how to fix the economy, grow a business, uplift a community, or transform a country.

And yet very little gets done.

It’s relatively easy to create a beautiful PowerPoint strategy. It’s not that hard to host a vision workshop or design an ambitious five-year plan. Today, even drafting a detailed business model can be done in an afternoon — especially with AI and digital tools. But when it’s time to roll up your sleeves and do the work, that’s where most plans fall flat. That’s where individuals, teams, and even entire governments get stuck. The graveyard of great ideas is full, and it keeps growing.

The real challenge isn’t the idea; it’s execution. And more than that, relentless execution.

Execution is where the rubber hits the road. It’s in the trenches of doing that strategy gets tested. It’s where momentum builds or fades. It’s where intentions meet resistance. It’s also where the magic lies.

Execution is an art form. And like any art, it can be practised, refined and mastered over time

This is true for all of us, whether you’re a one-person startup in Nairobi, a listed company in Johannesburg, a public sector department in Accra, or a trade negotiator in Geneva. The world is full of brilliant ideas that never moved forward — not because they lacked merit, but because they were never implemented.

We don’t suffer from a shortage of vision. We suffer from a shortage of follow-through.

Execution is hard. It’s uncomfortable. It requires focus and discipline. It exposes you to criticism, demands real decisions, and often reveals inefficiencies you’d rather not face. It’s far easier to remain in the “planning” phase. Meetings, workshops and strategy decks feel productive. They’re neat. Clean. Inspiring.

Execution is messy. It reveals what’s broken. It forces us to make real trade-offs — not just hypothetical ones. And it requires us to keep showing up, even when progress is slow and motivation fades.

But here’s the twist: execution is an art form. And like any art, it can be practised, refined and mastered over time.

Ideas matter, but it’s those who consistently execute who move the world forward.

Imagine if every organisation had execution artists — not just thinkers and talkers, but doers. People who know how to take a plan off the whiteboard and bring it to life. Imagine municipalities where service delivery was treated like a performance standard, not a political slogan. Imagine corporations where promises made to clients and shareholders were reliably delivered on. Imagine schools where learners weren’t just told to “dream big” but shown how to do the work.

Execution is the bridge between potential and progress. And the world needs more people who can cross that bridge with courage, consistency and commitment.

Across the globe, governments draft national strategies that never see the light of day. Corporates spend millions on digital road maps that gather dust. Entrepreneurs sketch perfect business models that never leave their laptops.

It’s that last mile — the final 10% — that breaks most of us.

We start strong. We gain momentum. But somewhere between “almost done” and “fully delivered”, energy fades. Delays creep in. Focus slips. Accountability disappears.

That final 10%? That’s where transformation lies. That’s where reputation is built. That’s where results live. Here’s the beautiful truth about execution: it allows for learning. When you act, you get real-time feedback. You discover what works. What doesn’t. You make tweaks. You adapt. You sharpen your approach.

No strategy survives contact with reality unchanged. Execution gives you the evidence to improve, but only if you’re brave enough to start.

Being nimble isn’t about constantly changing your mind. It’s about adjusting while in motion. The learning happens while doing, not while waiting for perfect conditions.

So here’s the challenge, and the invitation.

Let’s stop glorifying grand plans that never move. Let’s stop hiding behind meetings and frameworks. Let’s lead with action. Start. Do. Deliver.

Make your next step louder than your last idea. Take that proposal off your desktop. Put that project into motion.

Because relentless execution will change your world, momentum will build. Confidence will grow. Results will speak.

And if enough individuals, teams, businesses and governments commit to becoming execution artists, the world will begin to shift — not just through intention, but through action.

• Bezuidenhout is the founder of financial services provider BeztForex.co.za and the global trade AI platform Zynched.com