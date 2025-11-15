How to hire your first employee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The first employee will set the tone for your company’s culture and future team dynamics, says Ilana Bouwer, head of sales at Pnet. Stock photo

There comes a point when a small business needs to hire its first employee, but this can be risky.

“The first employee will set the tone for your company’s culture and future team dynamics,” says Ilana Bouwer, head of sales at Pnet.

“By taking a thoughtful approach to your first hire, you can build a strong foundation for the growth of your business. Whether you plan to build a big team or stay lean, the right decision could deliver big returns for your business in the years to come.”

She advises: