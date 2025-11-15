LEBO MADIBA | Trust is the hardest commodity to extract

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Community members in Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape are opposed to mining of the dunes, which they believe will destroy the natural environment and displace people. The writer argues that companies that will define mining’s next era are those that treat communities as co-architects of value rather than compliance line items

Mining has built South Africa’s economy, funded its infrastructure and sustained hundreds of thousands of livelihoods. It contributes more than R430bn to GDP and supports nearly half a million jobs, but beneath those numbers lies a fault line between intention and impact. The relationship between mining companies and the communities around them is still defined by distance, sometimes physical, often emotional.

Collectively, mining companies spend more than R3bn a year on social programmes, source R138bn from black-owned suppliers and co-fund major infrastructure projects that bring water and roads to regions long neglected by the state. If we include the industry’s contributions to the R8bn Vaal-Gamagara water project in the Northern Cape and the R25bn Lebalelo Water Scheme in Limpopo, the investment picture becomes extraordinary.

Yet despite this scale of commitment, many communities living alongside mines remain unconvinced. For them, transformation still feels distant. Not because nothing has been done, but because trust has become the hardest commodity to extract.

Mining is not what it once was. The industry is modernising, decarbonising and diversifying its value chain. Yet its legitimacy, its social licence to operate, still depends on how people feel, not just on what balance sheets show.

The deeper challenge is perception. Communities measure trust through consistency, transparency and inclusion. Companies measure it through project delivery, compliance and investment totals. Both perspectives are valid, but they rarely meet in the middle.

The gap between intention and perception is not a failure of investment; it is a failure of translation. Corporate systems speak in outputs, clinics built, bursaries granted. Communities live in outcomes: how many children found work, how many lives improved. Until those two languages align, silence will always be filled with suspicion.

At a recent dialogue hosted by the Wits School of Governance, Sibanye-Stillwater and the Minerals Council South Africa brought together leaders from business, academia and civil society to explore this gap through a global lens, the Good Neighbour Approach, pioneered in Montana in the US.

This model, a formal agreement between companies and communities, entrenches joint decision-making, transparency and accountability. But it also raises a deeper question: is “being a good neighbour” a corporate narrative, or is it what communities really need?

In South Africa’s mining heartlands, communities are not asking for charity. They are asking for agency.

We are tired of toyi-toying. We want to sit at the table — Local community leader

At the Wits dialogue, community voices spoke candidly about their lived experience, roads collapsing, water contamination and youth unemployment that fuels hopelessness. One local leader said: “We are tired of toyi-toying. We want to sit at the table.” Another warned that the lack of inclusive decision-making divides communities instead of uniting them. These are not calls for more money, they are calls for shared control.

The next evolution in mining’s social compact will depend less on how much is spent and more on how capacity is shared. Compliance-driven models such as social and labour plans were designed to deliver benefits; they were never built to deliver shared governance.

The Good Neighbour Approach offers a framework that transforms engagement from consultation to collaboration. In Montana, local communities receive training in negotiation, environmental monitoring and data interpretation before sitting down with mining executives. They don’t merely raise concerns, they participate in solutions. The results have been remarkable with fewer conflicts, clearer accountability, and partnerships that outlast political or corporate cycles.

As Sarah Zuzulock, a principal environmental engineer who has worked on the Montana model, puts it, “Trust grows slowly, but structure accelerates it.”

For South Africa, this is less about importing a model and more about embracing a mindset that sees knowledge as equity and capacity as the foundation of inclusion. When communities understand the data, when local voices are embedded in decision-making and when dialogue is consistent rather than reactive, the conversation shifts from protest to partnership.

Several mining companies are already moving in this direction, building dialogue forums, strengthening local procurement systems and embedding community monitors in environmental oversight. These are not acts of goodwill; they are strategies for risk management and reputation. The International Council on Mining and Metals estimates that unresolved community conflict can cost a large operation up to $20m (R342m) per week in lost production. In a sector that accounts for 45% of South Africa’s exports, trust carries economic weight.

At the Wits dialogue, one participant described it succinctly: “Mining companies talk about transformation; we live its consequences.” That insight cuts to the heart of the matter. In the absence of structure, even the best intentions falter. Building trust is not about more investment; it is about more involvement.

Mining companies now operate under unprecedented scrutiny from investors, regulators and society itself. ESG reporting has turned trust into a measurable metric. Reputation, once intangible, now drives access to capital and determines licence renewals.

The companies that will define mining’s next era are those that treat communities as co-architects of value rather than compliance line items. That shift requires patience, structure and humility, but it also yields resilience.

The real test for South Africa’s mining sector is whether it can evolve to engage differently, think differently and build differently. Success will be measured not only in ounces, tons or exports, but in something deeper and more enduring: trust that transforms economic growth into social legitimacy. When trust sits at the centre of the value chain, it anchors stability, strengthens confidence and sustains progress. In the end, trust remains the industry’s truest measure of value and its most demanding extraction.

• Madiba is the founder of PR Powerhouse, a strategic communications agency