Residential property market set for a boost on 3% inflation target

The new target represents a rare window of predictability — a foundation on which both buyers and developers can start making long-term plans again.

SA’s sharp pivot to a 3% inflation target, the biggest shake-up in monetary policy in 25 years, is being billed as the dose of stability the residential property market has been waiting for, experts say.

For the housing market the effect could be felt sooner than expected.

The tighter target is intended to anchor inflation expectations lower and ease real borrowing costs.

In the medium-term budget policy statement, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the revised framework should bring greater predictability to the interest-rate cycle — a critical factor for households reliant on mortgage finance and for buyers who have delayed entering the market amid rate volatility.

“The residential market, a reliable indicator of household confidence, is set to gain from the stability that lower inflation brings.

“While affordability remains stretched in hotspots such as Cape Town — where average prices exceed R3.5m — a softer rate-cutting cycle over the next two years is likely to support buyer sentiment and mortgage affordability,“ Landsdowne Property Group CEO Jonathan Kohler said.

Kohler said the clarity of policy direction is key for investors and homeowners.

“A clearly defined inflation anchor at 3% reinforces stability and trust in the financial system.”

Pam Golding Properties CEO Andrew Golding said the 3% target was widely expected and would support a sustained period of lower interest rates.

This, in turn, could provide further stimulus for first-time buyers and those looking to relocate in line with evolving lifestyle needs.

Ooba Group CEO Rhys Dyer said that the outlook for SA’s property market was increasingly upbeat heading into 2026. A firmer rand and softer oil prices were paving the way for further petrol price cuts, easing household cost pressures and helping to contain inflation.

“With further US rate cuts expected, SA’s own interest rate easing cycle looks set to continue. Financial strain on households is gradually easing, and early indicators suggest a modest improvement in economic growth next year, all contributing to a more supportive environment for housing demand and affordability,” he said.

