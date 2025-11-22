Third-party car sales business on the up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The company has set up a business selling repossessed cars on behalf of banks and also for car dealerships that are closing down.

WeBuyCars said its third-party car sales business is on a steady rise, contributing modestly to the group.

CEO Fann van der Walt said WeBuyCars has so far sold 1,000 cars for third parties in the half year to September. “It’s a small percentage of what we do but is continuously growing.

“We will continue to monitor the success of that and then act accordingly. We’re growing it slowly, and it’s a deliberate decision because you don’t want to cannibilise our business.”

Chief strategy officer Willem Klopper said financial contribution from third-party clients was still modest. With the underlying technology having been built and “proof of concept trials having been successful, [we are] confident this can evolve into a more meaningful channel over time.”

Van der Walt said the company aimed to double market share in the next five years, as more new cars enter the pre-owned market.

In the six months to September, WeBuyCars, which listed on the JSE in April last year, bought 180,576 vehicles and sold 179,006, representing increases of 7.7% and 8.4%, respectively. Monthly sales volumes exceeded 15,000 units.

The company’s target is to sell 23,000 cars per month by 2028, and buys cars that are on average nine years old. It has created Inspectify, a vehicle inspection entity, to provide a more transparent report on a vehicle’s condition.

“We’ve decided to insource the Inspectify brand … and build and take control of the technology. I think one of the challenges with the previous report was [that] it was a very technical report, and we tried to rebuild that and to make it more of an understandable report for consumers to understand the condition of the vehicle when they purchase [it],” said WeBuyCars chief digital officer Wynand Beukes.

The company will expand its partnership with Capitec, which has set up mini branches at nine of WeBuyCars supermarkets to assist bank customers with loans. More branches will be opened at WeBuyCars Vereeniging, Montana (Pretoria North), Lansdowne, Cape Town, and a second one at The Dome, Johannesburg.

I think the one thing that really helps is the speed at which they [Capitec] can give [loan] approvals - Willem Klopper, chief strategy officer

Klopper said the partnership has recorded 150% growth. “I think the one thing that really helps is the speed at which they [Capitec] can give approvals; and that’s really been very easy for our salespeople and for customers to be able to get that loan faster.”

WeBuyCars has noted the impact of new Chinese car brands coming at a “price point that is difficult to ignore”. It says it has experienced margin pressure resulting from structural shifts within the local automotive industry and the continued strength of the new vehicle market, together with the rapid rise of competitively priced Chinese brands.

The company was forced to adjust its selling prices in categories where it competes with these brands.

Van der Walt said over the last five years, new vehicle sales have been in a slump. “We didn’t really see growth at all in new vehicle sales, but this year has been quite different. We’ve seen a 15% increase in new vehicle sales year to date, and usually when new car supply grows, then it will push down used car pricing, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen, especially in the second quarter this year.”

This had an impact on overlapping parts of WeBuyCars inventory. “We had to make a correction because there was a slowdown and acceleration in the depreciation of certain vehicles, and we had to adjust for that ... just being patient wasn’t going to do the trick in terms of reaching a point of selling on those vehicles. So that’s done, and we’re now sitting with a healthy, healthy inventory mix,” said Van der Walt.

Stephan Erasmus, investment analyst at Anchor Capital, said WeBuyCars still seemed to have significant room for growth. “[However], there’ll always be bumps along the way, but focusing on buying higher-value, financeable vehicles that then run into Asian competition is not ideal. However, in our view, this is a temporary speed bump, not a structural issue.”

He said capacity was growing strongly. “WeBuyCars should start the new year with 20% more vehicle bays than FY25. Ultimately, the influx of new Asian vehicles will turn into second-hand opportunities, and assuming WeBuyCars has its pricing algorithms right, it will benefit from that.”