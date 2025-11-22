ANDREW KÖNIG | What the property cycle reveals about confidence in SA’s economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Slowly but noticeably, confidence is returning to the South African economy. While the broader environment continues to find balance, several of the pressures that shaped recent years are starting to ease. Inflation has stayed within target, borrowing costs have eased and sentiment among businesses and consumers is improving.

This has been supported by South Africa’s recent exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist and a more favourable fiscal outlook. Small shifts are adding up to tangible optimism, reflected in a modest but steady improvement in GDP growth — and together they are laying firmer foundations for recovery.

For the property sector, these shifts are translating into clearer signs of momentum. Leasing activity has picked up, tenants are approaching renewals with greater certainty, and developers are beginning to test opportunities again. Confidence and performance are closely linked, each reinforcing the other as the economy steadies. Property tends to move in rhythm with the broader cycle, and that rhythm is starting to find its pace, measured but recognisably stronger.

The stabilisation visible across the economy is not lifting all parts of the property market equally. Activity is concentrating around well-located, energy-resilient and professionally managed assets offering long-term value, efficiency and operational certainty. In this cycle, quality is the differentiator. Where fundamentals are strong, performance is holding firm; where they are not, recovery remains slow.

Industrial assets linked to logistics continue to lead demand, while retail tenants are consolidating into high-performing centres and office leasing is firmest in well-adapted, sustainable buildings. These patterns are reflected in Redefine’s 93.5% portfolio occupancy and a 7.8% rise in distributable income to R3.6bn, indicators of a market guided once again by fundamentals rather than speculation.

As activity strengthens selectively, the benefits extend beyond property. Businesses are reinvesting in productive space, construction pipelines are re-emerging and confidence is slowly feeding back into the broader economy. Stability — in this phase — is not about rapid expansion but about consistency that rebuilds trust and value over time.

Achieving stability is only the first step; preserving it requires discipline and purpose. Across the property sector, resilience has become less about momentum and more about method. The past few years have demanded a sharper focus on what can be controlled: debt levels, capital allocation, asset quality and energy reliability. That discipline is now paying off, creating a base of stability from which the next phase of growth can emerge.

Evidence of this is visible across leading portfolios, where occupancy and retention have remained high and operational margins are improving. For Redefine, disciplined capital management and a strong liquidity position continue to provide a buffer against market volatility, reinforcing a foundation for long-term stability. These are not statistics of expansion but of consistency. They show that stability is built long before it is reflected.

Resilience of this kind matters beyond any single balance sheet. A strong, well-capitalised property sector allows businesses to operate with confidence, supports employment and sustains investment in infrastructure. When discipline becomes collective, it reinforces the wider economy and turns stability from a private achievement into a public asset.

The signs of improvement across the sector are becoming clearer in how decisions are being made. Businesses are planning further ahead; investors are re-engaging with selective opportunities; and development conversations are returning to the table. Confidence is no longer just sentiment — it is beginning to shape behaviour and investment.

Globally, confidence-led growth has often followed a similar pattern. London’s Canary Wharf transformed former docklands into a financial hub through patient, partnership-driven investment. Sydney’s Barangaroo and Singapore’s Marina Bay show how co-ordinated planning and consistent reinvestment can turn renewal into sustained growth.

In South Africa, confidence is most visible where fundamentals are strongest. In Cape Town, industrial and retail hubs such as Brackengate 2 and Kenilworth Centre continue to demonstrate resilient demand and consistent growth. In Johannesburg, properties in high-quality nodes such as Rosebank Link and Centurion Mall are showing firm occupancy and stable trading, underscoring how quality assets in well-located precincts are anchoring recovery and investor confidence.

Measured confidence, backed by resilience and disciplined investment, is beginning to drive recovery. A resilient, investable property sector has a multiplier effect across the economy. It creates the spaces where business happens, supports employment, and signals to investors that confidence is warranted. Growth begins when confidence meets stability and momentum starts to build, leading to value creation.

• König is CEO at Redefine Properties