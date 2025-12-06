BMW turns to recycling in quest for net zero

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW is building an ecosystem that promotes sustainability, minimises waste and reuses waste material as it creates a circular economy.

German carmaker BMW Group is increasing the use of recycled materials across its manufacturing value chain for its new generation of electrified vehicles (EVs). This week, the company said it would cut carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by at least 60-million metric tonnes by 2035, as it works towards achieving net zero by 2050.

The aim is to reduce the total CO 2 footprint per vehicle over the entire lifecycle as the group actively promotes decarbonisation in the supply chain, which it says is the most important lever for reducing CO 2 emissions, alongside the usage phase.

“The key measures for achieving these results include the increasing use of renewable energies in production and the supply chain, the increased utilisation of secondary raw materials, efficiency improvements in the use phase, as well as product and process innovations. The latter are being implemented across all drive variants as part of the BMW Group’s technology-neutral approach. In addition, an increasing proportion of the vehicle fleet will continue to be electrified,” it said in a statement.

The maker of X5 and X3 cars is building an ecosystem that promotes sustainability, minimises waste and reuses waste material as it creates a circular economy. BMW believes that the circular economy will be a key player in further reducing carbon emissions.

The company has a global network of around 2,700 direct suppliers — more than half with production sites in Germany. The aim is to establish Munich as the “Silicon Valley of the circular economy”.

Two years ago BMW, in partnership with UnternehmerTUM, a centre for innovation and business creation in Munich, launched Circular Republic to improve the circular economy and create a joint platform for large and small circular initiatives. The partnership has created a number of innovations from used materials. These include seat covers for its EVs, BMW iX3 50 xDrive, whose fabric, adhesive, and fleece are all made from PET (PolyEthylene Terephthalate). The textile yarn used consists entirely of recycled PET as well.

Other components include the centre console, instrument panel, and the interior floor trim.

The BMW Group is increasingly focused on the use of innovative and secondary materials in other components as well. It says 30% of the secondary raw material used for the engine compartment cover and the storage compartment under the front hatch is recycled maritime plastic.

Secondary aluminium accounts for 80% of the wheel carriers and swivel bearings, as well as 70% of the cast aluminium wheels. Secondary materials account for one-third of all materials used in the new BMW iX3 50 xDrive, the first series-produced Neue Klasse model.

BMW Group said the circular economy was a key focus of its strategy. “Using secondary materials not only helps cut our CO₂ emissions but offers economic advantages too: it reduces geopolitical risks and makes us less dependent on primary raw materials.”

The use of secondary material has been extended to its EV battery plant at Irlbach-Straßkirchen village, Lower Bavaria, where BMW Group is building one of six new assembly plants worldwide for sixth-generation high-voltage batteries. Once completed, the plant will produce 1,000 batteries a day, which will be recyclable at the end of their lifespan.

In South Africa, BMW’s plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, has partnered with various waste management organisations to “achieve zero on-site waste by ensuring all surplus materials and components are repurposed”.

One of its partners is Envirolite — an eco-friendly building supplier, which helped the carmaker transform some of its waste into sustainable and eco-friendly building bricks. Envirolite bricks consist of 70% or more recycled material, including polystyrene waste generated from the plant.

As a reflection of BMW Group South Africa’s principles of a circular economy, 7,700 Envirolite bricks were used for the construction of the logistics warehouse, which primarily stores various parts for the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid vehicle, and ensures the timely delivery of components to the assembly line for seamless production.