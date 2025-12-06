Auto sector facing up to regional focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Increasing geopolitical tensions, marked by higher tariffs and protectionism, will raise mobility costs for an extended period, negatively affecting South Africa’s auto manufacturing sector.

This is according to Andreas Ries, global head of automotive for KPMG, who recently visited South Africa to engage with industry leaders on the future of the automotive sector, both globally and locally.

Ries said current geopolitical developments are causing the deglobalisation and localisation of global trade, with a profound effect on the cost side, and will lead to a high cost of mobility.

“We are clearly observing local-to-local strategies. We are seeing that several automotive organisations are thinking of moving production facilities to America to have a stronger footprint in that region.

“We see that specific business activities are carved out and bundled region by region. We see that the supply chain, including the relevant suppliers and minerals and components, is sourced more on a regional basis. And what does that mean at the base end for the customer? Mobility will become more expensive. I think we need to be honest about that.”

KPMG’s General Automotive Executive Summary survey released last month says 68% of companies are actively restructuring their supply chains to make them more region-focused and to apply more local-for-local strategies.

The survey reports that 77% of companies say strategic alliances and partnerships have either contributed to or will be important to business growth. South Africa remains a very price-sensitive market, which will be profoundly affected by these pressures, Ries said.

“South Africa demonstrates an early promise to local content regulations … Special economic zones could be an opportunity, and targeted investments in skills and technology will be essential from my point of view.”

He said global trade fragmentation, characterised by US unilateral tariffs and taxes on imports introduced by other markets, would not leave South Africa and its automotive sector unscathed.

“Tariffs are poison for any global business model, and thinking about how the automotive business model for South Africa worked, they have built up, over the past 100 years, significant production facilities to be used and integrated in global supply chains at a very high quality level. Most vehicles are being exported and sold somewhere around the globe.”

Large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) expected a full electric transformation by the end of the decade, but this will take much longer, he said. Hybrid engines are becoming much longer transition engines, with OEMs needing to invest in combustion engines, albeit in decreasing numbers as electric vehicle (EV) investments continue.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars and a member of the Volkswagen Group board of management, said cost discipline remained a top priority for the group.

“Getting costs under control is absolutely essential. We’re leveraging the full potential of our brand group core, creating synergies across brands while each pursues its own performance programme. At Volkswagen, we’ve already made noticeable reductions in factory costs during the first half of the year.

“The industry is probably in the most volatile situation it’s ever been in — geopolitical shifts, technology leaps and growing political influence. Our focus is clear: we need to bring the right products to market, ensure long-term financial resilience, and strike a strategic balance between the power of scale and the strength of localisation.”

Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa, said OEMs anticipate a rapid pivot to electric vehicles globally, but internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles still dominate sales.

“The slower global EV transition gives South Africa breathing room, but not immunity.” he said. “ICE vehicles will remain relevant regionally for the next decade due to affordability and infrastructure gaps. However, failure to accelerate EV readiness [through] policy, production and charging could erode export competitiveness and investment flows.”

In South Africa, electric vehicle penetration remains low, making up around 1.2% of new car sales in 2025, up from 0.4% in 2022, despite strong year-on-year growth. The government targets 10% EV share by 2030 and 40% by 2050, but adoption is far behind these ambitions.

Regarding the cost of mobility outlook, Naik said that if localisation accelerates without regional integration, vehicle prices could rise, amplifying affordability challenges.

“However, completely knocked-down assembly and partnerships may contain cost pressures, while financing innovation, [such as] longer terms, leasing and subscription, will remain critical to sustaining demand.

“Affordability remains the dominant constraint, not production origin alone. There has to be emphasis on regional integration [through the] African Continental Free-Trade Area agreement and financing innovation as key levers to offset potential cost increases from localisation trends.”

He said the announcement by Chinese automaker Chery to set up a local assembly plant marks a significant step towards incremental localisation, aligning with the automotive masterplan 2035, which targets production growth and higher local content.

Other Chinese OEMs, such as BAIC and GWM, are exploring similar strategies, positioning South Africa as a regional manufacturing hub rather than a purely domestic producer.