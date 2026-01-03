US traders gripe over SA tariffs on poultry imports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite challenges, including foot-and-mouth and avian influenza, poultry volumes from local producers and exporters were strong ahead of Christmas. File photo.

Poultry demand remains strong in the lead-up to Christmas despite pressure from rising meat prices linked to a recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and the avian influenza crisis in 2023, with even US exporters seeking access to the South African market.

Greg Tyler, president and CEO of the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC), told Business Times that, as during any other period of the year, exports are driven by prevailing market pricing and demand. He said the council was concerned about the duties applied to US poultry entering South Africa.

“US trading companies facilitate shipments only when the landed price — inclusive of VAT and import duties — is competitive in the South African market," he said. “If the economics do not allow for a sustainable transaction, importers will not buy. Consequently, export volumes reflect real-time market viability rather than seasonal targets.

“We remain concerned that US poultry exports are entering South Africa at very high duty levels. These costs are ultimately borne by consumers, disproportionately affecting lower-income households that would benefit most from alternative, affordable protein sources.”

The USA Poultry and Egg Export Council says it is concerned about the duties applied to poultry imports into South Africa. File photo. (ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS)

Tyler said ensuring a competitive market with multiple suppliers was essential for maintaining food security and price stability for consumers worldwide, which is not only applicable to South Africa.

“US exports are tailored to South African consumer preferences, which lean heavily toward chicken products. This includes offal — such as gizzards and livers — as well as thighs and drumsticks, which are exported as individual cuts or full leg quarters.

“Turkey wings and drumsticks are also supplied when pricing is favourable, creating an opportunity for South African buyers, but pricing is currently unfavourable; thus, we don’t see any turkey currently being exported.”

Current US tariffs on South African goods have not directly affected the poultry tariff rate quota (TRQ), due to its specific structural set-up, which runs from April 1 to March 31 annually, Tyler said.

“We are currently in the final quarter of the quota year, which concludes on March 31 2026. While the future of the TRQ and the broader trade relationship remains a point of interest, we await further directives from the South African government regarding the future of the TRQ and the ongoing trade relationship.”

Globally food prices are actually coming down ... But here at home, the impact of foot-and-mouth disease and supply issues means South Africans are still feeling the pinch at the tills — Paul Makube, FNB Commercial senior agricultural economist

Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB Commercial, said challenges such as foot-and-mouth disease put pressure on meat prices domestically. Meat prices in November 2025 were 12.2% higher than a year ago, the biggest jump since January 2018, pushing overall food inflation up to 4.4% for the year.

“Even chicken, a staple for many families, is up nearly 6% to R101 per kilogram for IQF portions … Globally food prices are actually coming down, with the UN reporting a 2% drop in food prices compared to last year," he said. “But here at home, the impact of foot-and-mouth disease and supply issues means South Africans are still feeling the pinch at the tills.”

Makube said there may be some relief for meat lovers in 2026, as the festive season demand for meat usually drops, which could help bring prices down.

According to the 2024 USAPEEC quarterly report for the third quarter of 2024, while exports to Cuba, Canada, Taiwan, Ghana, Georgia, Colombia, Angola and the Dominican Republic increased notably year-on-year, exports to Congo-Brazzaville, Haiti, South Africa, Qatar, Vietnam, Peru, El Salvador and Costa Rica decreased significantly.