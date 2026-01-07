India’s growth is seen topping forecasts despite steep US tariffs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

India’s economic growth is estimated to surge past most initial private and official forecasts, backed by robust domestic demand and government spending, helping New Delhi cope with punitive US tariffs.

The nearly $4-trillion economy is expected to grow 7.4% in the fiscal year ending in March, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday, beating the government’s initial forecast of 6.3% to 6.8%.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facing steep US tariffs and an uncertain global backdrop, last year accelerated domestic reforms to support growth, including an overhaul of consumer taxes on hundreds of items and implementation of long-delayed labour reforms.

“(This growth) reflects that despite rising global uncertainties, India continued to perform well,” said HDFC Bank economist Sakshi Gupta.

The estimate of gross domestic product, which will be revised over time as data coverage improves, will be used as a base for the federal budget due to be announced on February 1.

The Indian economy grew 6.5% in 2024/25 and 9.2% in 2023/24.

India has edged past Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, the government said last month. Confirmation by the International Monetary Fund is due.

In nominal terms, which factor in inflation, the economy is expected to grow 8%, compared with the 10.1% estimate in the annual federal budget announced last February.

Private consumption, which accounts for about 60% of GDP, was seen expanding by 7% year-on-year compared to a 7.2% expansion last fiscal year.

Government spending is estimated to rise by 5.2% year-on-year in 2025/26, up from a 2.3% increase the previous year, while private investment is seen rising by 7.8%, higher than the 7.1% growth the year before.

The US has imposed 50% tariffs on some of India’s key exports to punish it for its purchases of Russian oil.

However, the strong growth estimate is possibly due to a limited hit on India’s exports so far, helping steady manufacturing growth, said Emkay Global economist Madhavi Arora.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 13% of GDP, is projected to expand 7% year-on-year in 2025/26, compared with 4.5% a year ago, while construction output was seen growing by 7%, down from 9.4% in the previous year, data showed.

The output of farms, which employ more than 40% of India’s workforce, was estimated to expand 3.1% in the current fiscal year from 4.6% a year ago.