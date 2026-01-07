US seizing Venezuela-linked oil tanker after weeks-long pursuit

The US is attempting to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker after a more than two-week pursuit across the Atlantic, a US official said on Wednesday.
The seizure, which could stoke tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally known as the Bella-1, slipped through a US maritime “blockade” of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed US Coast Guard efforts to board it.
The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation is being carried out by the Coast Guard and US military.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.