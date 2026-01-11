I’m going nowhere, says NFP MEC Shinga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Mbali Shinga is refusing to resign as instructed by her party, the National Freedom Party.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga is digging in her heels, ignoring mounting pressure from her party, the National Freedom Party (NFP), which has told her to resign both as an MEC and a member of the provincial legislature.

Her refusal is frustrating Jacob Zuma’s attempts to capture the province even as it adds to the turmoil in the fragile government of provincial unity (GPU). Made up of the IFP, the ANC, the DA, and the NFP the GPU just weeks survived the MK Party’s failed December 15 motion of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli.

NFP leader Ivan Barnes announced in Durban this week that the party was withdrawing from the GPU, citing betrayal and broken promises.