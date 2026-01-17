Carving a market for SA’s sorghum products

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Experts are bullish about the prospects of sorghum, saying it remains a critical instrument for addressing food security and malnutrition despite a decline in production.

Experts are bullish about the prospects of sorghum, saying it remains a critical instrument for addressing food security and malnutrition despite a decline in production.

“Sorghum used to trade at [about] 20% less than yellow maize, which made it ideal for the chicken feed industry. Currently, it is trading at a higher price than yellow maize, which means the feed industry turns to maize as the more affordable alternative,” says Gjizelle Nel, agronomist at AGT Foods Africa.

Nel says sorghum used to be grown for production of traditional beer in government- and municipality-run breweries, which is no longer fashionable.

She is optimistic about the prospects of a revived sorghum industry, saying the crop’s resilience despite a hostile climate and its low water requirements and high drought tolerance were a plus.

Bokang Lehloenya, owner of Wa Rona Food Enterprise, which produces bottled mabele porridge products, says a decline in local production, lack of investment in processing and trade infrastructure, and changing consumer preferences are factors that led to an industrial halt.

“Policy neglect, market shifts, and insufficient support for smallholder farmers and other role players in the value chain ultimately pushed South Africa from being a major sorghum exporter to relying on imports for local sorghum processing,” says Lehloenya.

Policy neglect, market shifts, and insufficient support for smallholder farmers and other role players in the value chain ultimately pushed South Africa from being a major sorghum exporter to relying on imports for local sorghum processing.

According to a 2021 report commissioned by the department of science, technology and innovation, titled The Study To Establish a Market For Sorghum In South Africa, the local sector was left reeling from reduced local production and neglect of the trade potential in export markets as a result of policy neglect.

The study recommends the establishment of a sorghum cluster that will uphold the ideals held by the various stakeholders whose specialty is sorghum. Improving supply chains while fostering cooperation across various relationship lines in the agricultural and food production space, transport and logistics, including retail partnerships.

Lehloenya reiterates that it is ideal for the local industry to return to its former glory. Her product, Motoho, has grown through interventions facilitated by various industry enablers. From starting off with 50 bottles per order, to shipping 2,000 bottles per day, distributed by major retailers like Spar and Roots.

“Sorghum has great nutritional benefits, and the crop has the power to foster cultural reconnection as it is classified as an indigenous food and stands out as a heritage staple,” she says.

“The shift towards local sourcing and sustainability, market versatility, and the protection of private and public partnerships can help revive the sector and strengthen it for continental and global trade.”

Lehloenya recommends restoring South Africa’s pride in its grains, empowering local farmers, and rebuilding an inclusive, resilient agro-economy rooted in heritage and innovation. The sector needs a fluid flow of trade without unnecessary hold-ups.

According to Nel, sorghum producers would benefit from a pre-organised market to sell their produce. Highlighting that production contracts set prior to planting encourage producers to grow more crops, as it would assure a waiting buyer for their product. She believes that if the government had to invest in feeding schemes that are anchored around sorghum, the sector would grow from continued financial and structural support.

“Although producers are saying that they cannot produce sorghum at a price that is competitive with import parity, it is cheaper for processors to import than it is to buy locally,” says Nel.

This view suggests that import replacement is a crucial step for sorghum farmers. Once capacitated, they can target export markets by supplying value-added products.

Nel says the anticipated sorghum cluster is expected to create export support facilities and mobilise sorghum promotion programmes relying on the nutritional benefits of the crop as a key selling point. Sorghum receives less government support compared to staple crops like maize and wheat.

Lehloenya says there are fewer subsidies, research programmes or extension services targeting sorghum.