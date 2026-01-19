NEWSMAKER | Chinese revolution shakes the auto aristocracy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Chinese vehicle “onslaught” in South Africa may be giving local automotive manufacturers the wobbles, but it’s a wake-up call they need, says Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa).

“We shouldn’t look at it just from the side of local auto manufacturers who may be feeling threatened. It’s fantastic for our consumers who are now getting a lot better value than they’ve been getting for the last 10 years,” he says.

According to data from Naamsa, vehicle imports surged more than 30% from January last year to November, with Chinese brands accounting for nearly half of all sales.

“We should be able to look at this holistically. Yes, on the one hand there’s a lot of work we need to do to protect and safeguard our manufacturing base, but at the same time we should not undermine the fact that the economy has responded positively, and our consumers have benefited quite immensely.”

It will force the local auto manufacturing sector to be far more competitive in terms of pricing, Mabasa says.

“That is absolutely what we need. South Africa is an open market, and they need to compete. They cannot prescribe to anyone to buy their vehicles because they’re traditional brands that have been in the country for the longest time.”

He wouldn’t say the established firms had been sitting on their laurels, “but competition has been heightened, and they acknowledge that they now need to do more to make sure they do not lose the market that they’ve captured over many years”.

There is “absolutely no doubt” this has been a major wake-up call for them, he says. “We are very concerned about the pace at which these Chinese brands are coming into the South African market.”

He says another six Chinese brands are expected to come into South Africa this year alone, taking the total to 22. “We are certainly concerned that the pace at which they’re coming is impacting negatively on the capacity and ability of some of our traditional brands to continue to produce vehicles specifically for the local market.”

The Automotive Business Council would like to see Chinese makers producing their vehicles in South Africa and thereby becoming a job-creating part of the sector, rather than just a threat to it.

“We do know that the Chinese are interested in manufacturing in South Africa. As Naamsa, we are looking at presenting them with a compelling business case why South Africa is an attractive investment destination for them, because we know they have ambitions to produce here, not only for the South African market but also for a number of African countries and for Europe.”

South Africa is well positioned to benefit from current geopolitical challenges and tensions, he says.

“We have free trade agreements with a number of European countries, and if the Chinese are producing their vehicles here and moving them from South Africa into those markets, they will also benefit directly from some of these arrangements.”

Mabasa says he doesn’t “at all” agree with complaints by some local auto manufacturers that the playing field is skewed against them in favour of Chinese and Indian auto imports.

“The playing field is level. The fact is that South African consumers are saying they want to focus on value more than prestige. They’re saying they’re no longer worried about buying a badge; they want to buy value. These new brands are what our consumers have been calling for for the longest time, and so they have been very receptive.”

Competition among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is higher in South Africa today than it’s ever been, he says.

“It has been absolutely uplifted because the traditional brands have realised that they need to think differently, reduce their pricing where they can, and bring in additional innovation into their vehicles to compete with these Chinese brands.”

Mabasa says the threat of deindustrialisation makes it imperative that the industry, the government and all other partners including labour work together to strengthen local auto manufacturing, which employs 500,000 people and contributes more than 5% of the country’s GDP.

“It would be absolutely catastrophic if South Africa went in the same direction as Australia by undermining its auto manufacturing base. We have to protect by all means our manufacturing base as a country.

“Deindustrialisation in South Africa is already happening all around us, we can see it. Which is why it is so important for us to wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late.”

What about auto manufacturers possibly losing their low-cost access to US markets under the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa)?

“We can’t pin our hopes on the US. With or without Agoa we need to look at alternative markets, which we’ve been doing and will continue to do. As much as losing Agoa will hurt, we don’t think it’s going to be a deal-breaker for auto manufacturers. They’ll continue to look for and find alternative markets for the high-quality vehicles they produce in South Africa.”

Although 67% of what they produce is for export markets, they “absolutely need” to find innovative ways to attract local buyers.

“The beauty is that South African manufacturers are very strategically moving into vehicles that are demanded by the South African terrain. We’ve seen five of the seven local OEMs going into the bakkie market very firmly. Toyota with its Hilux, Nissan with its Navara, Volkswagen is producing the VW Amarok, we have the Ford Ranger.”

Changing their strategies to capture, if not “recapture”, the local market is the only way to go. “See what South Africans are looking for and give it to them.”

Pricing is something else they need to fix if they want a local market, says Mabasa.

“The price point the Chinese have been bringing into the market has really put our local manufacturers on the back foot. We need to work with the government to make the industry more attractive so that the price of producing these vehicles can come down significantly.”

In spite of the challenges, Mabasa is optimistic.

“Local manufacturing plants know the game, they know the country, they’ve invested billions, they’ve made commitments. None has given any indication that they’re intending to pack up and go.”