Galetti launches real estate auctions in Dubai

The Galetti group is expanding into Dubai, with plans to open an auction business in the capital-rich market next month.

The company, which also sells and leases commercial and residential properties, will launch Galetti Auctions Dubai in February and plans to host its first auction in the city in April.

CEO John Jack said Galetti aims to bring South African dealmakers and brokers along. “We’re carrying our clients with us and creating a bridge to Dubai. This is a moment for South African investors to think bigger and participate in one of the most exciting real estate markets in the world.”

To support this, Galetti has put together a package to help South African dealmakers relocate, including visa sponsorship and assistance with settling in Dubai.

Jack said South Africa has seen growing outward investment over the past five years, with private investors, family offices and listed funds seeking stable, dollar-based returns.

The strong local property market performance over the past 12 months, aided by interest rate declines, GDP growth and improved power availability, has given Galetti the runway to explore opportunities abroad, he said.

In 2025, Dubai’s real estate sector achieved its strongest performance to date, with more than 270,000 transactions worth around R4-trillion, up 20% year on year. The city’s population surpassed 4-million in 2025, up from about 3.8-million at the end of 2024, and is projected to exceed 4.2-million by 2026.

Competitive edge

The United Arab Emirates now leads the world in attracting high-net-worth individuals, with 6,700 millionaires relocating in 2024 and an estimated 9,800 expected in 2025. “This population growth means that demand continues to outstrip supply, particularly across prime villas, waterfront homes and grade A commercial and industrial space,” said Jenna Robertson, MD of Galetti Auctions Dubai.

“Dubai is entering a new property cycle, and the timing couldn’t be better,” she added, saying that Dubai is entering a structural growth phase driven by population expansion, offshore capital and rapid economic activity.

“The city’s commercial market is resetting, capital is flowing in at speed, and buyers are demanding faster, more transparent ways to transact.”

Dubai’s property market is known for its fast pace, with deals typically closing in two to six weeks, compared with three to six months in many global markets. “That’s exactly where Galetti’s auction model thrives,” Robertson said.

Jack also noted the benefits of the auction model in Dubai. He said that for sellers the city “is a market where, when someone wants something, they’re going to get it. And putting these people in the same room, you could see a really competitive environment, which is exactly what you want as a seller.”

For buyers, he said that auctions give everyone a fair opportunity to compete. Unlike traditional sales, where offers can go off-market before others have a chance, the auction format ensures all interested parties are engaged at the same time, bidding openly against one another.

“With that limited supply and just unlimited demand, you’ve got a perfect tinderbox for auction,” he added.

According to Jack, there is only one other auction business in Dubai, Emirates Auction, and it operates mainly online and deals in a variety of luxury assets, whereas Galetti focuses exclusively on real estate.

Galetti is focusing on commercial and residential properties, running prime auctions for high-demand assets rather than distressed or bank-owned stock. Jack said the company will remove pricing limits in these auctions, a structure he believes will be especially attractive to sellers in Dubai.

Robertson said auctions bring qualified buyers together in one decisive moment, letting the market set the price. ”The highest bidder wins, not the first offer. This allows sellers to discover the true market value, while buyers compete openly for what they believe the property is worth. It’s faster, clearer, and built for frictionless markets.”

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), there are about 20,160 licensed real estate brokers in Dubai. “We want to encourage existing brokers in the market to bring their properties and partner with us on a new methodology of sale, getting a different result for their clients,” Robertson said.

Jack said Galetti was aiming to get 40 dealmakers by the end of the year. He described the platform as a trading tool for properties across the world, noting that many people in Dubai invest internationally.

As part of its pipeline, Jack said Galetti currently has 15 properties available on auction, including six high-end apartments in London’s Canary Wharf, and aims to have 30 properties available for its first Dubai auction.