MY BRILLIANT CAREER | My childhood aspiration shaped my journey

What are your tasks as head of cash solutions?

I lead the strategy and growth of the corporate cash solutions business at Nedgroup Investments, which manages more than R150bn in corporate cash investments. My role focuses on three key areas: strategic direction, client engagement, and growth and risk management.

Ultimately, I’m responsible for building a high-performing team and positioning our business as the leading partner for corporate cash investments in South Africa.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

My role is engaging with a diverse range of professionals, from accountants and analysts to CFOs and treasurers, across multiple industries.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

I believe what sets me apart is my ability to truly listen, not just to respond but to understand. By putting myself in the client’s shoes, I focus on solving their needs rather than simply pushing products. This approach builds trust and ensures that our solutions add real value to their business.

Equally important is humility. I respect every client and treat them fairly, whether they invest R1m or R1bn with us. For me, it’s about partnership, not transactions. This mindset allows me to build and maintain meaningful and lasting relationships with clients.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

As a child, I didn’t have a specific job title in mind, but I knew I wanted to work in a company and have my own office. In my childhood innocence, that vision represented influence — being someone who could make decisions and lead people.

That aspiration shaped my journey. Over the years, I’ve embraced leadership roles at various stages of my life, driven by a desire to create impact and guide teams towards shared success. Today, that dream has evolved into a purpose: leading with integrity and building a business that helps clients achieve their goals.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Work hard and always be willing to put up your hand to help the business achieve its objectives. Taking initiative builds trust and opens doors to growth and leadership opportunities. Equally important is looking after your clients, and they will stay and grow with you.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I look for individuals who are genuinely people-centred and passionate about putting clients’ needs and outcomes first.