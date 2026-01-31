How to increase your earning potential

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Increasing your earning potential is one of the most practical ways to build in more security and reduce financial stress, says Sarah Nicholson, head of customer experience at JustMoney. Stock photo.

More than a third of South Africans are concerned about their income, according to JustMoney’s “Money & Me” survey.

“Increasing your earning potential is one of the most practical ways to build in more security and reduce financial stress,” says Sarah Nicholson, head of customer experience at JustMoney.

“Becoming work-fit doesn’t mean quitting your job or taking big risks. It’s about putting yourself in a stronger position.”

Nicholson advises: