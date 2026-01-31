MY BRILLIANT CAREER | ‘I enjoy the variety of problems to solve’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pay@ is a payment solution provider that has been operating since 2007. We process millions of transactions monthly for businesses that need to collect payments from their customers. Think insurance premiums, municipal accounts, subscriptions and general bill payments.

Tell me about Pay@ and the services it offers.

We bridge the gap between traditional and digital payment methods. Through a single integration, billers can accept payments across our entire network: major retailers like Pep and Pick n Pay; banking channels including Capitec and Nedbank; mobile wallets; cash via voucher payments; and digital options. This matters in South Africa because we serve both banked and unbanked customers.

What does a senior Java developer do?

At Pay@, I build and maintain the core systems that process our payment transactions, such as application programming interfaces (API), webhook delivery systems for real-time notifications, and the authentication layers that keep everything secure.

Day to day, this means writing application code, designing API specifications, implementing security features and troubleshooting performance bottlenecks.

A part of the role that often gets overlooked is being the bridge between business and technical teams.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

I think it comes down to treating systems holistically. In payment processing, you need to understand how all the pieces fit together, the application logic, the infrastructure, the integrations with external partners, and the business requirements driving it all. But you also need to keep in mind what the consumer wants and needs.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The scale and real-world impact. When you’re processing high volumes of transactions, every optimisation you make has a tangible effect.

I also enjoy the variety of problems to solve. One day I’m writing code for a new API feature, the next I’m debugging a tricky integration issue, and the next I’m working with the business team to scope out a new product requirement.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Problem-solving skills, above everything else. It is critical to understand how someone approaches a problem they haven’t seen before, how they break it down, what questions they ask, and how they handle getting stuck.

Beyond that, genuine curiosity matters. I want people who ask, “Why does it work this way?” and aren’t satisfied with surface-level answers.

I also look for people who can communicate technical concepts clearly.

Technical knowledge can be learnt. Problem-solving ability and the right mindset are much harder to teach.

