ANC leadership to meet over Joburg mayor crisis and no-confidence fallout

ANC national office bearers are set to meet tomorrow to discuss the quagmire their Joburg region faces.

This follows a motion of no confidence against executive mayor Dada Morero, who was saved at the last minute in the Thursday council following a decision by the speaker to defer his motion while she consults on the request for a secret ballot.

The bid to axe him was sponsored by a coalition partner, Al Jama-ah, who insisted that Morero must be shown the door because of his alleged refusal to collaborate and engage those who prop him up to govern, among other service delivery challenges.

