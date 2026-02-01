Business TimesPREMIUM

ANC leadership to meet over Joburg mayor crisis and no-confidence fallout

Talks loom as coalition partners push Morero out and deputy mayor post emerges

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

ANC headquarters Chief Albert Luthuli House was renamed "Chief Albert Lootfreely House".
ANC headquarters Chief Albert Luthuli House was renamed "Chief Albert Lootfreely House". ANC national office bearers are set to meet tomorrow to discuss the quagmire their Joburg region faces. (Freddy Mavunda © Business Day)

ANC national office bearers are set to meet tomorrow to discuss the quagmire their Joburg region faces.

This follows a motion of no confidence against executive mayor Dada Morero, who was saved at the last minute in the Thursday council following a decision by the speaker to defer his motion while she consults on the request for a secret ballot.

The bid to axe him was sponsored by a coalition partner, Al Jama-ah, who insisted that Morero must be shown the door because of his alleged refusal to collaborate and engage those who prop him up to govern, among other service delivery challenges.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KWEZI SOGONI | Between Washington and Brics — SA’s strategic squeeze

2

ILAN PRESKOVSKY: Israel’s move to recognise Somaliland highlights Global South’s plight

3

SIBONGILE VILAKAZI | Capital is not neutral — how lenders and shareholders shape a nation’s future

4

DAVID LEWIS: Carney’s Davos address a masterclass in speaking truth to power

5

DAN MAROKANE: Eskom on a mission to lower electricity costs amid reform