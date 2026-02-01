‘Emoji judge’ Mbenenge returns to work after probe finds court secretary Mengo lied

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The woman who accused Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge of sexual harassment has been labelled a liar by the tribunal handling her complaint — a stinging credibility finding experts say will make it difficult for her to take the case further.

Mbenenge has been cleared of sexual harassment and gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). While the JSC’s 169-page report has not yet been officially released, the Sunday Times has seen it.

A key finding in the report, which comes after months of high-profile hearings, is that court secretary Andiswa Mengo omitted him from her original complaint flirtatious and sexually suggestive messages she herself sent to the judge president.

