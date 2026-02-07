How to become the leader you want to be

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'You can implement the best ideas in the world, but if your self-image hasn’t evolved,' says Grant Sherwood. Picture:

Many of us have big plans for what we would like to achieve at work, but too often we end up back where we started, which can lead to frustration and apathy.

“Leaders try to out-strategise an identity that no longer fits who they’re becoming ... You can implement the best ideas in the world, but if your self-image hasn’t evolved, you’ll repeat old patterns, plateau, or burn out,” says business strategist and coach Grant Sherwood.

He advises:

Have a clear picture in your mind of the leader you would like to be;

Audit your habits and emotional patterns so you can identify what works and what doesn’t;

Spend time with people who occupy the level you want to reach, and pay attention to their behaviour and attitudes;

Watch your emotional reactions to better understand the fears and hopes that motivate you; and

Commit to making small, consistent changes to the way you work to get closer to the leader you want to be. — Margaret Harris

Business Times