How to find time to study

A commitment to lifelong learning ensures you and your skills remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

The benefits of studying are well known, but finding the time for it when you work full-time can seem impossible. This is where the five-hour rule may help.

Author Michael Simmons is behind the concept, which encourages you to spend only five hours each week (about one a day) on deliberate learning.

“Learning in the workplace is not just about keeping up; it’s about staying relevant. Learning builds confidence, strengthens problem-solving skills, and encourages innovation by connecting ideas from different disciplines,” says Michael Gullan, CEO of e-learning consultancy G&G Advocacy.

He advises:

You do not need to enrol in expensive courses to put the rule into practice; just be consistent, curious and intentional;

Find out what training your company offers or look online for courses that will help further your career;

Don’t view the five-hour rule as adding more to your crowded schedule but as an investment in your growth; and

