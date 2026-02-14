MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Honest conversations about money are essential

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tell me about the work you do and your main tasks each day.

I lead Sanlam Credit Solutions, a fintech business unit within Sanlam that focuses on helping people make better decisions about credit and their money. My role sits at the intersection of strategy, product and people, setting the direction for the business, translating consumer and data insights into practical digital solutions, and ensuring we deliver real, measurable value to clients. Daily, that means working closely with my leadership team, partners and stakeholders to prioritise what matters most, remove obstacles and keep us focused on impact. What I enjoy most is building solutions that improve financial wellbeing while growing a resilient, innovative business.

What would you like South Africans to understand better about debt?

I would like South Africans to understand that debt on its own is not the problem. The real issue is how credit is used, how much of it we carry, and whether it is helping or hurting our long-term financial health. Through my work over the years, I have seen the difference between good credit, which is used intentionally to build smooth cash flow or create opportunity, and bad credit, which is often driven by overutilisation, high costs and survival, rather than choice.

What concerns me most is the shame attached to debt. Individuals carry a heavy stigma for using credit, while businesses routinely use debt to grow, invest and manage risk without judgment. That double standard is unhelpful and damaging. When people feel ashamed, they avoid the conversation and delay getting help, and the problem becomes worse. We need to normalise honest conversations about money and treat debt as a tool that needs to be managed rather than hidden.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A lawyer. I loved Ally McBeal and the power suits and how quickly they spoke; I also love talking, so it seemed fitting until I job-shadowed in grade 11 and realised how much reading would be involved. I decided to re-evaluate my career choice.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Passion. Skills can be taught, but genuine passion for the work and for making a difference cannot. I look for people who care about what they do and are curious enough to keep growing.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

You don’t have to know everything, but you need to be willing to listen and learn from everyone.

