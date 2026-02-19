Treasury on hiring spree to boost internal, strategic capacity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Treasury is boosting its team with 12 new director and assistant director roles.

The National Treasury is seeking to bolster its brains trust, having advertised 12 positions at the director and assistant director levels across areas ranging from human resources to climate finance and legal administration

Applications for the positions have closing dates between February 23 and March 3, according to a page on its electronic recruitment platform.

Deputy director: infrastructure

The National Treasury is looking to hire a deputy director for infrastructure and climate financing to meet the government’s gross borrowing requirement by raising funds for infrastructure and climate-related projects.

The selected candidate is also expected to contribute to the development of the domestic debt market, as well as sound investor relations and broadening of the investor base.

Deputy director: quality assurance and improvement

The Treasury is looking for a deputy director for the quality assurance and improvement programme to manage the completion of the Quality Assurance and Improvement Programme for the National Treasury, the Accounting Standards Board, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors and the Government Technical Advisory Centre in line with global internal audit standards.

Assistant director: HR planning and information systems

Another available position is assistant director for human resources planning and information systems. The purpose of the role is to facilitate and implement human resources planning services in the Treasury.

Assistant director: legal administration

It is also looking for an assistant director for legal administration to assist with the management and administration of trust deeds, assets, judgments, operational reports, and labour relations.

Assistant director: budget reform

The Treasury is looking for an assistant director for budget reform to support the effective management and continuous improvement of the Vulekamali budget data portal, ensuring that South Africa’s budget information is accurate and accessible.

Director: policy costings

A post for the director of policy costings was re-advertised. The chosen candidate is expected to provide an analysis enabling the calculation of the revenue implications of tax proposals.

Deputy director, assistant director: concessional funding

The Treasury is looking for a deputy director and an assistant director for concessional funding to provide technical guidance and assistance with the financing of the government’s borrowing requirements through the issuance of concessional and non-marketable funding and broadening of the investor base.

Director, assistant director: multimedia, production management

The Treasury is looking for a director and an assistant director for multimedia and production management.

“[The director for multimedia and production will be expected] to lead and supervise a team of designers, writers, and videographers to create, produce, and deliver multimedia content across various National Treasury digital platforms, internal newsletters and videos, and utilise artificial intelligence tools to enhance the output of content.

“[They will also be expected to] lead and supervise a team of designers, writers and videographers to create, produce and deliver multimedia content.”

The assistant director for multimedia and production management will be expected to develop and implement a digital communication strategy for the Treasury, focusing on exploring new and relevant digital platforms to enhance public engagement and awareness.

Deputy director: expenditure and revenue management

The selected candidate for deputy director of expenditure and revenue management will be expected to manage expenditure and revenue of the Treasury and provide administrative support for payments to creditors and departmental revenue.

Deputy director: personnel remuneration

The selected candidate for deputy director of personnel remuneration will be expected to manage the activities, tasks and projects within the personnel remuneration and debtors’ management units.

TimesLIVE