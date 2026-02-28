MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Putting the sparkle into education

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tell me about Spark Schools and how you address South Africa’s education crisis.

Having stood at the front of a classroom, I know that South Africa’s literacy crisis is more than a statistic. It is the reality of a grade 4 scholar holding a book they cannot understand. With 81% of grade 4 scholars unable to read for meaning, the system urgently needs to change.

Spark Schools addresses this by moving away from a one-size-fits-all model towards personalised learning. We use adaptive technology to pinpoint where each scholar is struggling, and real-time data allows our educators to provide targeted instruction.

How does your experience as a teacher affect the way you work?

I began my career as a history and English teacher, and there is no better leadership training ground than a classroom. Teaching is not just about delivering content, but about making learning engaging, relevant and memorable.

This has shaped how I lead today. It taught me to meet scholars and educators where they are and to recognise that everyone has different strengths and challenges. I learnt to welcome coaching and continuously refine my practice. And it reinforced the importance of purposeful engagement. People thrive when they feel seen, challenged and inspired.

Most importantly, having been an educator means I do not focus only on outcomes. I also focus on the growth and development of the people behind them.

What does a product manager do?

Many people associate product management with tech apps, but in education the “product” is the lived experience of scholars, parents and staff. My role is to design and sustain a high-quality, scalable schooling model.

I focus on ensuring consistency across our network so that our educators can concentrate on delivering excellent, personalised learning. I oversee the scholar and parent journey to ensure that every interaction feels intentional and supportive.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

A balance of heart and hustle. Skills matter, but mindset matters more. I want to work with people who genuinely care about others and who hold themselves and their work to high standards.

I value solution-orientated thinkers. Those who bring persistence when the work gets tough. Having the courage to challenge ideas is just as important. I do not want a team of “yes” people because constructive disagreement and healthy friction lead to stronger outcomes.

Ultimately, I look for builders: people who work hard, think critically, stay grounded in purpose, and do not see challenges as reasons to stall.