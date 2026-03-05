Land Bank hackers demanded R5.4m in bitcoin, Godongwana tells MPs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says the Land Bank was the target of a cyberattack in an attempt by criminals to extort more than R5m in cryptocurrency from the entity — but the matter was resolved without a ransom being paid.

Responding in writing to a question from MK Party MP Adil Nchabeleng, the minister said the Land Bank in January detected unauthorised activity within parts of its computer systems.

“The threat actors have requested five bitcoin (of approximately R5.4m currently) as a ransom payment for the return of data and/or the non-publication of data. The Land Bank has taken the decision not to make any ransom payment and confirms that no ransom payment was made,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that a third party gained access through a vulnerability on an internet-facing server and deployed ransomware, which encrypted a portion of the Land Bank server environment as well as multiple laptops.

“The ransomware targeted servers in virtual server environments that are running Microsoft operating systems. The threat actors have been identified as a ransomware-as-a-service group”

All Land Bank’s bank accounts and transactions were suspended unless transactions were specifically authorised under executive approval. It must be reiterated that ERP, core banking and CRM systems were not compromised during this incident — Enoch Godongwana, finance minister

Nchabeleng asked the minister:

whether the Land Bank experienced a cybersecurity breach in January;

what the nature of the breach was;

the full established extent of the cybersecurity breach;

which systems were affected;

what reporting protocols were followed after the incident;

what the estimated financial impact of the incident, including forensic, restoration and cybersecurity upgrade costs were;

whether any client, farmer or beneficiary data was accessed or compromised;

whether a ransom demand was made;

what payment was authorised; and

whether measures have been implemented to safeguard public funds as well as strengthen cybersecurity.

Godongwana said the Land Bank’s critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, core banking and customer relationship management (CRM) systems were not accessed and therefore not compromised. “This was due to the SAP system being in a separate technical environment from that of the rest of the servers.”

He said the Land Bank has made all statutory and regulatory notifications, including:

reporting a case to the police the next day in line with the Cybercrimes Act;

notifying the Information Regulator on the day of the breach; and

notifying data subjects.

“Land Bank is engaging with the Prudential Authority and has been providing updates on restoration and management of the incident.”

Its formal notification to the Prudential Authority was supplied on January 29. He said the Land Bank also notified the State Security Agency last month and made voluntary notifications to various government departments, agencies and critical stakeholders.

Godongwana said the Land Bank isolated its environment, removed indicators of compromise, strengthened its security controls by hardening and configuring firewalls and patching vulnerabilities, amongst other measures, to ensure that any unauthorised attempts to enter its IT environment can be detected and remediated.

“All Land Bank’s bank accounts and transactions were suspended unless transactions were specifically authorised under executive approval. It must be reiterated that ERP, core banking and CRM systems were not compromised during this incident.”

The Land Bank Board has already approved an improvement plan, which will be implemented in phases within the next six months, he added

