JIMMY SAMUELS | Lobito Corridor will test African countries’ ability to build together

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The Lobito Corridor is one of Africa’s most ambitious infrastructure initiatives. Planned as a west-to-east rail link from the port of Lobito in Angola through the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia, with onward access to Tanzania’s eastern ports, it aims to transform the movement of goods across Central and Southern Africa. More than a logistics upgrade, it is a real-world test of Africa’s ability to plan, co-ordinate and operate a complex, multi-country infrastructure system.

Regional logistics currently rely on long-distance trucking that is slow, costly and unsafe. Weak road networks, fragmented border controls and unreliable infrastructure impose a high cost on regional trade. A continuous rail link between the Atlantic and Indian oceans would remove many of these constraints, allowing the Lobito Corridor to fundamentally reshape how goods move across the region.

The limitations of the current transport system are stark. In many parts of northern Zambia and the DRC, road infrastructure is so degraded that a 500km journey can take 18 to 22 hours, compared to less than five hours under South African conditions. These delays increase fuel costs, raise insurance premiums and expose cargo to theft, damage and corruption along the route.

Although Zambia and neighbouring countries do have rail infrastructure, it is fragmented. Trains often terminate at incomplete sections, forcing cargo to be offloaded and transferred to trucks before reconnecting with another rail line. This breaks the efficiency of rail transport precisely where it should offer the greatest advantage. Security risks further compound the problem. In parts of Angola, unexploded landmines from decades of civil war remain a concern, particularly as construction moves into areas that have seen little activity for years.

In the DRC, conflict linked to competition over mineral resources continues to disrupt logistics, while weak governance and corruption create additional uncertainty. By shifting freight from long, exposed road routes to a managed rail corridor, the Lobito project offers a more secure and predictable alternative for the movement of high-value goods.

What makes the Lobito Corridor truly significant is not just its physical scale but also the level of co-ordination it demands. The project spans five to six countries, each with its own customs systems, regulatory frameworks and political priorities. Historically, African infrastructure projects have struggled at precisely this point: alignment across borders. For the corridor to function as intended, shared standards and harmonised processes will be essential. Customs and border controls must be aligned to prevent repeated stops and delays. One-stop border facilities for freight, supported by shared data systems and pre-clearance mechanisms, could dramatically reduce congestion and uncertainty.

Looking past operations, governance will be critical to the corridor’s success. The countries involved will need shared rules, clear legal frameworks and agreed ways to resolve disputes, giving operators and investors confidence that the system will work as intended. Without this alignment, even the best rail infrastructure could fall short of its potential. In this way, the Lobito Corridor becomes a practical test of Africa’s ability to jointly manage a complex cross-border asset over the long term.

One-stop border facilities for freight, supported by shared data systems and pre-clearance mechanisms, could dramatically reduce congestion and uncertainty.

The corridor will create a significant demand for labour during construction and operation, but limited access to education and technical training in many participating countries creates a risk that skilled roles will be filled by expatriates, driving up costs and reducing local benefits.

Embedding skills-transfer programmes from the outset is therefore essential. Training models that combine on-the-job experience with recognised qualifications can build lasting local capability rather than short-term project labour. By identifying skills needs early and investing in targeted training, governments and contractors can create long-term capacity with benefits that extend well beyond the corridor itself.

The Lobito Corridor offers important lessons on funding large infrastructure projects. The US is a major investor, partly to secure access to minerals like copper, cobalt and lithium.

While this brings scale and momentum, it also shows the importance of aligning investment with long-term regional development goals. If managed correctly, the project can benefit both global partners and African economies by creating secure supply chains and lasting infrastructure. Transparent financing that involves local communities and reinvests in the region is essential to avoid short-term gains at the expense of long-term benefits. As such, the Lobito Corridor is more than a new transport route; it is a test of whether African countries can work together to plan and manage a large, cross-border project. If it succeeds, it will show that collaboration can create real benefits: faster trade, more jobs, skills for local workers, and stronger regional economies.

This project could become a model for future African corridors and help drive long-term growth across central and southern Africa.

• Samuels is Africa executive at Workforce Staffing.