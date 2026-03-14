Bridging the digital divide in education

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As South Africa grapples with an enduring digital divide, a tech start-up is working to expand access to technology across the country, with a focus on schools that need it most.

BOTech Africa, a Cape Town-based IT solutions provider, helps schools overcome the high upfront costs of technology by supplying Chromebooks and deploying classroom-ready devices.

For CEO Maureen Etuket, the company’s work is driven by a deep commitment to education.

“I personally have interacted with young people who do not know how to use a computer, and they’re in their first year of university.”

“It stems from their foundation. In many communities, students are not given opportunities to learn using computers — they just learn the theory,” Etuket added.

“Beyond just rendering a service, we are building the future of young people in this nation, giving them relevance and equal opportunities to shine, to rise and to innovate. It’s a driving force behind the work that we do,” she said.

I personally have interacted with young people who do not know how to use a computer, and they’re in their first year of university. It stems from their foundation. In many communities, students are not given opportunities to learn using computers — they just learn the theory. — Maureen Etuket, CEO BOTech Africa

Since its incorporation, the company has engaged with more than 250 schools, the majority in underserved communities. It has deployed more than 500 Chromebooks nationwide, with more than 30% of the devices procured through its programmes.

Additionally, the company has activated more than 200,000 Google Classrooms and trained more than 10,000 educators.

These initiatives include onsite coding and AI sessions for teachers, principals and school administrators across the Free State, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, often in partnership with organisations such as the Cape Town Science Centre and Google.

The company provides ongoing training on platforms such as Google Workspace; remote management and support; and it upgrades older IT equipment through its EduCycle programme.

BOTech works with corporate clients, universities and well-resourced schools, which Etuket said allows the company to operate as a social enterprise, using revenue from higher-paying clients to help subsidise technology access for underresourced schools.

Internet access

According to the International Trade Administration, internet access in South Africa is growing — particularly among younger people — due to widespread smartphone adoption. As of 2024, more than 75% of households have internet access and 97% have at least one mobile phone, highlighting the potential for digital learning.

However, Etuket said one of BOTech’s biggest challenges is breaking into systems that are already established.

Chief operating officer Tatenda Ruswa said as a start-up in a market dominated by established tech providers, the company has faced resistance and limited financial resources, making it difficult to expand quickly or take on large-scale projects such as supplying entire universities with new devices.

He explained that BOTech specifically reaches out to low-resource schools that have been neglected. By providing training and support, the company helps educators see the value of technology while also using these engagements to demonstrate its capabilities and establish itself as a trusted partner in the sector.

“Our disruption approach was to introduce technology designed with students in mind,” Ruswa said. “One of the things we’ve identified within the school space is that many gadgets are not designed to serve education first.”

Ruswa added that most schools don’t have dedicated IT staff, so BOTech steps in to provide support. The company focuses on Chromebooks because of their security, ease of use and centralised management, which allows BOTech to manage devices remotely.

It also offers financing options to make technology more accessible, helping schools upgrade their IT systems.

Although BOTech was officially incorporated in 2022, the team had already been active in the sector, particularly supporting Google Workspace adoption during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ruswa said.

The start-up maintains a lean permanent staff supplemented by project-based collaborators and volunteers, including talent from international partners, allowing it to scale resources as needed.

While BOTech operates primarily in the edtech space, it is beginning to explore the medtech sector, developing technologies to support maternal health professionals such as obstetricians, gynaecologists, and midwives.

BOTech Africa hopes to grow through increased access to corporate clients and partnerships, Ruswa said. Working with companies that want to support schools, he explained, allows BOTech to ensure such contributions are used effectively, ensuring resources such as computers are used properly and that their impact can be monitored and sustained over time.

Business Times