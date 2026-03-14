How to empower employees

Companies may be overwhelmed by the idea of empowering their employees, but it need not involve large initiatives or even significant financial investment — usually it is everyday actions that count.
“Sometimes it’s as simple as providing the right tools — a reliable laptop, accessible systems or even a calculator — to enable our staff to excel in their roles and feel genuinely valued. These practical steps can have a profound impact, reminding people that they’re supported and their work matters,” says Salwa Albertyn, group HR executive at Empact Group.
She advises:
- Empowered staff ensure a stronger, more reliable and dedicated workforce;
- Get to know your employees and their needs so you can ensure they are aligned with opportunities that further their goals;
- Employees need to have the necessary tools for their jobs and the autonomy to make decisions;
- Managers should listen when employees express their opinions and work to create a supportive environment; and
- Training, mentorship and career progression ensure that people feel they have a future with the company.
Business Times