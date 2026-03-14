How to empower employees

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Employees should have access to the necessary tools, including laptops and calculators.

Companies may be overwhelmed by the idea of empowering their employees, but it need not involve large initiatives or even significant financial investment — usually it is everyday actions that count.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as providing the right tools — a reliable laptop, accessible systems or even a calculator — to enable our staff to excel in their roles and feel genuinely valued. These practical steps can have a profound impact, reminding people that they’re supported and their work matters,” says Salwa Albertyn, group HR executive at Empact Group.

She advises:

Empowered staff ensure a stronger, more reliable and dedicated workforce;

Get to know your employees and their needs so you can ensure they are aligned with opportunities that further their goals;

Employees need to have the necessary tools for their jobs and the autonomy to make decisions;

Managers should listen when employees express their opinions and work to create a supportive environment; and

Training, mentorship and career progression ensure that people feel they have a future with the company.

Business Times