My Brilliant Career | Big sister is watching you

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What drew you to work in security?

It wasn’t that I specifically wanted to work in security; rather, I had a strong desire to move into surveillance. However, surveillance and security work complement one another. In both departments, there is no grey area — it is either right or wrong. By consistently following procedures and adhering to established protocols, you ensure your actions remain aligned and above reproach.

You are in a predominantly male-dominated world; what are the advantages of being a woman doing this job?

In my world, there is no such thing as a male-dominated industry. I believe that a woman can achieve anything she sets her mind to. Working in what is often considered a male-dominated environment has been an advantage rather than a challenge for me.

First, women often bring a high level of emotional intelligence and intuition to the role. In surveillance and security, being observant is critical — it’s not only about watching screens, but about reading body language, identifying unusual behaviour, and detecting subtle changes in patterns.

Second, strong communication and conflict management skills are advantages. Many situations require de-escalation rather than force. A calm, composed and measured approach can prevent incidents from escalating.

Being a woman in this field challenges stereotypes and sets a strong example for others

Third, women in leadership roles often lead through collaboration, structure and consistency. In an environment where procedures must be strictly followed, fairness, discipline and strong ethical standards are essential.

Four, being a woman in this field challenges stereotypes and sets a strong example for others. It reinforces that competence, integrity and leadership are not defined by gender but by capability and character.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

From a very young age, I always wanted to be a DJ. Music was a big part of our home growing up, and it has always played an important role in my life.

To this day, music is my daily medicine. It sets the tone for everything. You activate your day with a powerful song, and suddenly your mindset shifts — you feel motivated, focused, and ready to take on anything.

For me, music isn’t just background noise; it’s energy, therapy and inspiration. Most importantly, music brings people together. It connects different personalities, cultures and emotions in a way that very few things can.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Always do the right thing, even when no-one is watching.

Business Times