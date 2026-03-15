Post Office liquidation threat puts Malatsi under pressure from MPs

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Communications minister Solly Malatsi was caught in the crossfire of MPs and business rescue practitioners (BRPs) after a letter revealed plans to seek the South African Post Office’s liquidation.

On Friday, Haroon Laher of Fasken, the BRP tasked with the business rescue process, sent a letter to Malatsi and deputy minister of communications Mondli Gungubele, saying liquidation would be the only way forward if the Post Office did not receive a cash injection.

MPs in the portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies received and saw the letter as they were getting a briefing by Malatsi on Friday afternoon.

This adds a twist to the business rescue process for the Post Office, which has cost R12.6m in BRP fees, R220.1m in consultants and specialists, and R27.9m in external advisory since the 2023/24 financial year.

Malatsi was briefing the portfolio committee when members got sight of the letter and turned to question Malatsi about his views on it.

ANC MP Shaik Imraan Subrathie pointed out that the letter was circulating while the minister and the BRPs of the Post Office were briefing the committee, apparently without having seen the letter himself.

“I am concerned that we are proceeding to get a briefing from BRP while the executive authority, the minister himself, has not had sight of this letter. From what it appears, this letter must have been circulating in the last hour while the minister has not had sight of it,” he said.

Committee chair Khusela Sangoni referred to Malatsi, who confirmed that the letter had just landed in the department’s inbox, though previous correspondence between the BRPs and the department raised the importance of a cash injection.

“I can’t express views on it because I haven’t read it; I haven’t studied it. But it’s just now being shared with me as a result of the alert that the DM shared with the rest of us,” Malatsi said.

DA MP Tsholofelo Katlego Bodlani said the emergence of the letter reflects a complete disregard for the office of the executive committee’s engagements with the department over the fate of the Post Office.

“Was it not prudent of them [BRPs], as a courtesy at the very least, to pick up the phone and inform the minister of their decision, so that we do not sit here trying to figure out if there is a chicken-or-egg situation? This is total disregard and disrespect for processes as well,” she said.

In the letter, Laher told Malatsi and Gungubele that, as indicated in February, the continuation of the business rescue proceedings depended on the Post Office remaining in a commercially solvent position and being able to discharge operational liabilities incurred during business rescue.

“The BRPs have consistently advised that it would be legally impermissible and reckless to continue trading in circumstances where [the Post Office] would be unable to meet its debts and obligations as they fall due.

“In that context, the BRPs advised that, unless confirmation was received … regarding the provision of the necessary financial support to address [the Post Office’s] immediate cash flow requirements, the BRPs would have no option but to institute proceedings to terminate the business rescue and to convert the business rescue proceedings into liquidation.”

The BRPs have consistently advised that it would be legally impermissible and reckless to continue trading in circumstances where [the Post Office] would be unable to meet its debts and obligations as they fall due. — Letter, Haroon Laher of Fasken

The letter said no confirmation was received on cash flow provisions and the BRPs have resolved to proceed with an application to court seeking an order terminating the business rescue proceedings and placing the Post Office into liquidation.

After the committee meeting, Malatsi said in a statement that “it is my view that any talk of liquidation at this stage is premature given the extensive ongoing conversations within government, particularly between the department and National Treasury, regarding the prevailing situation at the Post Office”.

Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator, said in a statement that the ANC-aligned labour federation rejects proposals to liquidate the Post Office.

“It is clear that besides further crippling [it] and pickpocketing its employees, the only thing the BRPs have to show for the past several years is the hefty fees they have helped themselves to,” said Parks.