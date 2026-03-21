How to keep burnout at bay

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Burnout is the debilitating emotional, physical and mental exhaustion due to unrelenting, unmanaged stress. According to various workplace surveys compiled in 2025, more than 43% of employees globally report burnout, up from 38% just two years earlier.

“Burnout isn’t caused by a lack of treats or incentives — it’s the result of a chronic mismatch between what’s being asked of people and what they realistically have the capacity to give,” says Jean Rodrigues, a coach supervisor at the South African College of Applied Psychology.

She advises: