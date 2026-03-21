PPC delivering despite a lacklustre, volume-driven market

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The government’s execution of its R1-trillion infrastructure investment will be critical to creating stronger growth and sustainable jobs, PPC CEO Matias Cardarelli told Business Times this week.

“I think [the infrastructure investment plans are] extremely important for us. At this point in time, what we need to see from the government is execution. And whatever we, as the private sector, can do to help with that, [we will do]. Because I 100% believe the intention of the government to push infrastructure up, but we haven’t seen that happening for a long time.”

Cardarelli was speaking on the sidelines of a site visit to PPC’s RK3 cement production plant in the Western Cape town of Riebeek West. The plant has drawn capital investment of R3.1bn and is projected to produce 1.5Mt of cement annually once complete.

It makes use of renewable energy, with the company projecting that it could reduce emissions by as much as 40%, and it is expected to begin production by the second quarter of 2027. Cardarelli said the government’s R1-trillion medium-term spending plans are critical to realising greater growth.

“We are not going to see the unemployment rate moving down and the economy growing without infrastructure. This is not a personal opinion. This is what happens in any country in the world.”

He said the RK3 plant was a game changer for the business from a sustainability perspective and gave PPC a long-term strategic advantage.

“We are currently running very old plant here in the Western Cape, at around 60 years old, and of course, the environmental compliance of those old plants is not what we feel comfortable with. This plant is state-of-the-art [and] will change our carbon footprint significantly.

This is a combination of very efficient new machinery plus the possibility to push our use of alternative fuel instead of coal, to a point that will help us reduce emissions — Matias Cardarelli, PPC CEO

“We are looking at reducing [our CO₂ emissions by] at least around 35%, 40%. This is a combination of very efficient new machinery plus the possibility to push our core processing and use of alternative fuel instead of coal to a point that will help us reduce emissions.”

Cardarelli said that since he took over as CEO two years ago, the return on investment had risen from 6% to nearly 14%. “So, the change that we have offered as the management team that has taken over in the past two years is already significant.”

In its latest GDP data release, StatsSA said construction was one of the sectors that shrank in 2025.

“The construction industry decreased by 1.3%. Decreases were reported for residential and non-residential buildings. Gross fixed capital formation increased by 1.3%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point to the total growth,” StatsSA said.

Nono Mkhondo, CEO of Value Capital Partners, an investor in PPC, praised the RK3 plant development as a bold step in making the company’s operations more sustainable and competitive.

“Sustainability and an improvement in efficiency to reduce production costs have been at the centre of the design of this particular plant, and I think that’s a critical step in our decarbonisation journey from a PPC perspective as well.”

Launching the National Treasury’s metro services reform initiative this week, director-general Duncan Pieterse said over the past decade municipal capability had eroded in a litany of infrastructure failures and financial stress.

“The metro trading services reform is part of a comprehensive package of local government reforms that we detailed in the 2026 budget. It aligns with Operation Vulindlela and with the government’s structural reform priorities to remove constraints to economic growth.”

He said the reforms include legislative changes, stronger enforcement of funded budgets, financial recovery, and targeted investments in municipal infrastructure. These new approaches would ensure that public financing is matched with credible delivery.

“When the budget was tabled in February, we included a new proposal: where municipal capacity to spend becomes a problem, instead of the funds being lost, they will be transferred to entities such as the Development Bank of South Africa and Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, to ensure the spending takes place in that municipality to benefit the residents who live there.”

Johannesburg’s budget for financial 2026 estimates the city will collect R11.9bn in revenue for water, but will spend only R1.3bn on water infrastructure. Ethekwini metro plans to collect R22bn in financial 2026 from electricity charges, but nearly 85% of this will pay for bulk charges to Eskom, and the city plans to spend only R784m on electricity infrastructure.