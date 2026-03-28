ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Tecno targets brand relevance in SA

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Tecno is part of the Transsion stable, with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, and is dominant in much of Africa, says the writer.

Most South Africans have never heard of Tecno. Elsewhere in Africa, that would be hard to believe. The brand has become a major force in West Africa, yet in South Africa it has remained largely outside conversation about major consumer brands. That may be starting to change, but not through the usual route of high-end flagship launches.

Tecno is part of the Transsion stable, with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, and is dominant in much of Africa. In South Africa, it is building its name in the middle of the market before asking local buyers to follow it any higher.

This seems counterintuitive, given that the company showcased the most cutting-edge devices at the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, including a modular phone that can be reconfigured like a Lego set. However, in South Africa, the middle of the market is the real battleground.

“When it comes to deciding which devices are brought to each country, Tecno does a thorough analysis of the needs and wants of mobile users in each market and tries to best match these with a range of choices in new devices,” said Ray Fang, South Africa country manager of Tecno.

Buyers may admire a premium handset, but admiration does not pay the monthly instalment

South Africa remains one of the continent’s most sophisticated mobile markets while also being one of its most unforgiving on value. Buyers may admire a premium handset, but admiration does not pay the monthly instalment.

“Many factors are looked at when it comes to South Africa, but there are two in particular to touch on,” Fang told Business Times. “The first is the price point. With devices getting more and more expensive, especially now with the AI chip tax, which is pushing up the price of phones and other tech products, Tecno is always looking to offer accessibility in whatever products it introduces into South Africa.

“The second factor is where Tecno can offer the best value in an already crowded space. At present the brand has positioned itself in a particular spot, where it is seeing success.”

Tecno is trying to work the long, hard stretch of the market where people want a phone that feels a little more special than its price suggests. Succeed, and the brand becomes a household name. Misfire, and it remains a curiosity.

“One of the aims of Tecno is offering great value for money, so including features and specs from flagship devices into what people would consider mid-range devices certainly adds value,” said Fang.

That sounds like common sense, which is probably why so many brands prefer to avoid it. There is less glamour in building a good R4,000 or R6,000 phone than in launching what the industry calls a “hero device” in a high-profile launch.

It is surprising, then, that AI will play a central role as Tecno sharpens its strategy.

South Africa has aligned with the global launch of new models now, whereas before the country was a generation behind other countries, which it needed to catch up. It has done so now.” — Ray Fang, South Africa country manager of Tecno

“With Tecno being an AI-driven tech brand, constant innovations and developments in AI features are a priority,” said Fang. “We are seeing this in the unveilings of tech such as the Spark Slim, which redefined slimness in phones, or the modular magnetic interconnection technology showcased at MWC 2026, which also brings slimness but enhanced usability as well.

“But these AI innovations are not just being kept to flagship devices. There is a wide range of AI features in other Tecno devices, which integrate AI deeply into everyday functions, giving users smarter tools for productivity, creativity and communication, without compromising on affordability.

“These include Tecno’s AI assistant Ella, which enables verbal interactions for tasks like scheduling, translations and content summarisation … The benefits of AI should be accessible for all, not just high-end devices.”

The obvious question is why Tecno has not pushed its top-end devices into South Africa.

“We have seen devices across different price points and through different network and retail providers, and we are constantly looking to build on the relationships with our valuable partners, be they distribution, network or retail,” said Fang. “If the demand is there and we see the value of bringing high-end Tecno devices to South Africa, then it would be strongly considered.

“While we are not going to make any promises here, there are positive signs that this may happen. South Africa has aligned with the global launch of new models now, whereas before the country was a generation behind other countries, which it needed to catch up. It has done so now.”

• Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI: The African Edge