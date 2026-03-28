How to ensure employees thrive at work

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When someone struggles at work, the problem is often presented as a development issue: they need to be more resilient or learn how to manage stress better.

“Responsibility, deadlines and accountability are part of meaningful work,” says Ashwin Rajah, founder of Mindset Matters. “Yet the strain people experience at work is often shaped by the environment they work in. Organisations often talk about culture as what shapes how people behave at work. In practice, however, it is the daily pressures and expectations people face, together with how work is organised and structured, that determine what people are actually able to do.”

Rajah advises: