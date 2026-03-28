MHSC suspends CEO amid whistleblower storm

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MHSC CEO David Mamphitha has been placed on precautionary suspension. Picture: 123rf/alfazetchronicles

The Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC) board has placed CEO David Mamphitha on precautionary suspension pending an internal investigation.

Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri confirmed the suspension on Friday without giving details.

“The MHSC is bound to protect the integrity of its internal processes, as well as the rights of all individuals involved. This necessarily limits the level of detail that can be shared while the investigation is ongoing,“ said Shivuri.

Mamphitha did not respond to calls, a text message and a message on WhatsApp.

In a circular seen by Business Times to staff dated February 27 2026, board chair David Msiza announced the suspension and appointed chief research operations officer Fatheela Brovko as acting CEO.

The letter told staff that the board had received allegations against Mamphitha through whistleblowing channels.

“The board considers these allegations to be of a serious nature and has appointed an independent service provider to establish the relevant facts and advise the board accordingly,” said the letter.

The board also committed to act fairly in line with the law.

“The MHSC board chair remains committed to ensuring this matter is handled fairly, lawfully and in strict accordance with acceptable governance standards and whistleblowing protection frameworks.”

Another source said he was allegedly suspended following several whistleblowing reports about him allegedly creating a toxic workplace and relations with staff members.

The board considers these allegations to be of a serious nature and has appointed an independent service provider to establish the relevant facts and advise the board accordingly. — MHSC letter

“This is suggesting that the board may have turned a blind eye, acquiescing to the shenanigans of the CEO.”

However, Shivuri said the duration of the suspension is not predetermined, as it is dependent on the progress of the investigation.

“The MHSC is committed to ensuring the matter is concluded as swiftly as possible, while upholding principles of fairness and due process,” said Shivuri.

Another source said the suspension was made in February and said the board could have acted earlier because the organisation had allegedly been in turmoil.

“The organisation has been on its knees as an organisation and will now rise again.”

The source alleged that the council was renting office space in Woodmead despite purchasing a building in Morningside for R25m five years ago, allegedly because Mamphitha did not follow his mandate.

“I can tell you to date we are still here; we are still paying the exorbitant rent (despite owning a building elsewhere).”

However, Shivuri said the council had resolved to acquire and renovate the building and is currently undertaking refurbishment and fit-out works.

“The organisation anticipates relocating within the next three months, subject to completion of the remaining works,” Shivuri said.

The MHSC is focused on ensuring mining safety.

The council includes employers, organised under the Minerals Council SA and the department, with the chair being the chief inspector of mines, David Msiza.

The CEO was appointed in April 2022 on a 5-year contract.

Business Times