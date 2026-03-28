MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Strategy is great, but reality is what counts

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Tell me about SAB Foundation.

The SAB Foundation works with entrepreneurs who are building small businesses and social innovations that respond to real challenges in South Africa. These range from businesses creating jobs in their communities to innovators developing solutions that improve how people live, work and access opportunities. We focus on supporting those often overlooked by traditional systems, particularly entrepreneurs in underserved communities, as well as innovators working across areas such as disability, education, health care and other sectors that shape how people live and access opportunity.

What is your role as executive director?

My role is about creating the conditions for impact, including shaping strategy, building strong partnerships and ensuring we support entrepreneurs in ways that are practical, relevant, and responsive to the realities they face.

My role is about creating the conditions for impact, including shaping strategy, building strong partnerships and ensuring we support entrepreneurs in ways that are practical

It is also a role grounded in continuous learning. The environment we operate in is constantly evolving, so I engage with partners, listen to entrepreneurs and contribute to broader conversations about strengthening South Africa’s small business ecosystem.

What are the main challenges the foundation faces?

Many of the entrepreneurs we support are building businesses in a highly constrained environment. Rising costs, muted consumer demand and limited access to markets place pressure on even the most promising ventures.

For us, the challenge is to keep asking how we can show up better, not just as a funder, but as a partner that helps to unlock real opportunities for growth.

What do you think makes you good at your job?

I care deeply about the work and about the people we serve, and that keeps me grounded. I also make a deliberate effort to stay close to what is happening on the ground. It’s easy to speak in strategy, but what really matters is understanding the day-to-day realities of running a business in South Africa and responding to those realities in a meaningful way.

I come from a community where opportunity was limited, but talent was abundant. That perspective has stayed with me and continues to shape how I approach this work.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I look for people who genuinely care about impact and are willing to do the work that comes with it. Strong skills are important, but just as critical are empathy, curiosity and the ability to work alongside entrepreneurs in a respectful and thoughtful way. We are a small team, so mindset and attitude matter just as much as experience. We also place a strong emphasis on accountability.