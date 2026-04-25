How to get work experience after graduation

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Your first job after graduation may not be your dream job, but it can put you on the road to getting it.

“It is your opportunity to build your confidence, make contacts and develop real-world experience,” says Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager at Pnet.

She advises:

Customer support or admin clerk roles expose you to the workings of the business and allow you work in various departments;

You may have no interest in sales or customer service but the people skills you learn in these roles will always be useful;

Social media management, communications or similar roles can set you up to pursue a career in brand management, digital strategy or market research;

Working in IT support will teach you how to solve technical problems and may help you get data analysis, network administration and similar jobs;

Future project managers can look for junior project co-ordinator roles; many organisations will train graduates with strong organisational skills and initiative; and

Retail work, which teaches customer engagement, teamwork and commercial awareness, is excellent training for management roles.

Business Times