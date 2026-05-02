How to retain staff in high-pressure environments

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What makes a meaningful difference is whether employees feel seen and supported in their day-to-day lives, says Lushan Sundram from Essential Employee Benefits. Stock photo.

When it comes to addressing high churn rates, companies often consider salary first, but understanding which benefits employees value is a better starting point.

“What makes a meaningful difference is whether employees feel seen and supported in their day-to-day lives. Benefits that are practical, easy to use and clearly valuable can reduce pressure on employees, improve morale and help organisations build a more stable workforce,” says Lushan Sundram, senior sales and business development manager at Essential Employee Benefits.

He advises:

When benefits are designed around real needs, it is clear that the employer understands the employees;

Workers need benefits that help them reduce their mental load, so focusing on that can directly address retention issues;

Health-care benefits that are easy to access and address real everyday issues can make employees feel heard and supported;

Services such as counselling, financial guidance and wellness resources provide the practical tools to manage pressure before it leads to burnout or absenteeism; and

Benefits that extend beyond individual employees to their families show that their lives beyond the office are recognised.

Business Times