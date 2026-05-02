SA plywood market feels heat from Chinese players

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The foray by Chinese-backed companies into the timber-processing industry in South Africa has emerged as a competitive threat to domestic players after the introduction by the Asians of the first large-scale plywood and veneer manufacturing capacity in KwaZulu-Natal.

The flagship development in the province is the MSFU Wood project launched in Pietermaritzburg last year. It has a planned output of about 3,000 plywood boards a day (or 150,000 a month) and an eight-site expansion programme totalling about R400-million in capital investment.

MSFU Wood is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Zoeyol. The project, which is expected to create 1,000 jobs, has attracted the attention of the state-owned South African Forestry Company (Safcol), which told parliament that its scale represents a step change in a region that historically had no major veneer or plywood mills despite its large plantation footprint.

“A critical feature of the Zoeyol investment is its intention to source eucalyptus logs locally, explicitly replacing earlier practices where core veneer and logs were exported to China for processing. This localisation of Chinese processing capacity is already tightening hardwood markets,” Safcol says in its annual performance plan.

“Chinese operators typically deploy low-cost machinery, high-capital intensity, and export-oriented business models, allowing them to price panel products aggressively. This dynamic is evident in rising Chinese plywood imports to South Africa — up by R59-million in 2023–2024, making China the country’s fastest-growing source of plywood.

“Local plywood, furniture and board producers face margin compression as Chinese-made products undercut domestic processors, creating downstream risks for Safcol’s pine customer base. Weak financial performance among local panel and sawmill customers reduces their capacity to purchase logs, as already observed via temporary halts in eucalyptus procurement by established buyers, such as ELS Timber and York Timbers, due to overstocking and lost market share.”

Established in 1992, Safcol was created to primarily ensure a sustainable supply of timber while fostering economic and social development in rural communities. The state-owned entity’s purpose is to operate as a commercial forestry business — including harvesting, processing and selling timber — while supporting the government’s transformation and development agenda.

The South African plywood market is a robust, competitive sector driven by local manufacturing — notably by dominant supplier York Timber. The company, which is listed on the JSE-listed York Timber, where it is valued at R900-million, has been in existence since 1916.

Safcol notes that the competitive threat from Chinese companies extends beyond South Africa. “Chinese firms have shown growing interest in Eswatini’s eucalyptus resources, engaging informally despite the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan,” the entity says.

“Regional activity, combined with China’s agreement to fund local timber-processing plants in Mozambique, points to an expanding Chinese footprint across the Southern African fibre belt. This raises the likelihood of future competition for fibre, labour and cross-border markets, and could reposition KwaZulu-Natal and Eswatini as a plywood export corridor rather than a raw-log supply zone.”

“Overall, this represents a material structural shift. China is moving from an import-from-South-Africa model to a process-in-South-Africa model. This alters competition across the midstream [log sourcing and fibre pricing] and downstream [panels, furniture and engineered wood] segments.”

Safcol says the risks it faces lie in tighter fibre markets, pressure on eucalyptus pricing, weakened domestic customers and potential substitution of pine products if Chinese plywood increasingly captures price-sensitive market share.

“At the same time, the scale, capital and export reach of these entrants suggest that strategic partnering or structured supply agreements may offer opportunities to stabilise demand and secure value within evolving regional timber markets.”

Safcol’s five-year strategy is aimed at diversifying revenue streams, prioritising product diversification, efficiency enhancements and bolstered competitiveness.

However, the company is encumbered by leadership instability, with the key roles of CEO, CFO, and COO all held by acting appointees.

China is South Africa’s largest trade partner, with Beijing running a large trade surplus with Pretoria. The prowess of China’s manufacturing capabilities has been highlighted by the popularity of its vehicles in South Africa’s market — causing a structural shift in the market as consumers turn their backs on expensive German cars towards more affordable and feature-rich Chinese vehicles.

Business Times