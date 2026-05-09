Dis-Chem’s new ‘Health Hub’ to transform primary care

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Dis-Chem Pharmacies is deepening its role in primary healthcare delivery with the rollout of new “Health Hub” stores and the redesign of existing outlets as it seeks to position itself as a central access point for healthcare in South Africa.

As part of its journey towards an integrated healthcare provider, Dis-Chem on Thursday unveiled its first Health Hub concept store at Melrose Arch — its 323rd outlet — describing the format as a fundamental rethink of how South Africans access private healthcare.

The concept marks a shift away from traditional retail and towards a model built around delivering care — combining clinics as well as virtual doctor consultation, pharmacy services, and health insurance cover in a single, integrated space.

“This isn’t a redesign of an existing store — it’s an entire experience that allows customers and patients to actively navigate healthcare,” said CEO Rui Morais.

“We’re not a traditional retailer anchored in scripts; we are ultimately a health destination.”

The move reflects a broader ambition to play a bigger role in primary healthcare at a time when cost and access remain major barriers for many South Africans.

“Healthcare in South Africa is extremely fragmented… many people are entering the system through the wrong, very expensive touchpoints. We’re the front door to healthcare in South Africa” Morais said.

A major focus has been redesigning the pharmacy experience. Traditionally, pharmacists spend significant time on administrative tasks, including capturing information and dispensing medication. Dis-Chem has reworked this model.

“We’ve re‑engineered the pharmacy to focus pharmacists on delivering care, not administrative tasks,” Morais said.

Prescription handling is now separated from patient consultation, with digital ticketing and app-based script submissions helping to manage flow. Customers can submit prescriptions digitally and collect medication in-store, reducing queues and waiting times. “Digital is not just about screens; it’s about removing friction and making the patient journey seamless,” he said.

Clinic services have also been expanded. The model places greater emphasis on nurse-led care, supported by additional clinical staff who take vital signs and conduct basic tests. This allows nurses to focus on diagnosis and treatment.

“If we allow clinic staff to operate at the top of their scope, we can solve a large portion of healthcare needs more efficiently and at lower cost,” Morais said.

Where needed, patients can be referred to a doctor through virtual GP consultations — a capability enabled by recent acquisitions, including Healthforce.

The integration of financial services is another key part of the model. In-store advisors offer health cover, insurance and payment options aimed at making private healthcare more affordable.

“Everything — preventative care, prescriptions and financial services — is integrated into a single, purposeful space. Controlling price is critical because cost is one of the biggest barriers to accessing private healthcare,” Morais said.

The Health Hub format will now be rolled out across the group’s network, alongside ongoing store expansion. Dis-Chem is adding new outlets at a pace of close to 50 a year. Existing larger stores will be able to expand the concept further, while smaller outlets will adopt key elements over time.

For Morais, the shift is about more than store design; it’s about repositioning the company in the healthcare system. “To deliver sustainable healthcare, we have to reimagine how people access and experience it,” he said.

Alongside the store launch, Dis-Chem released new data showing rapid growth in its Better Rewards loyalty programme since its rollout in October.

Membership has grown to 8.1-million within five months — a 26% increase on their previous active base. Of those, 1.1-million had not shopped at Dis-Chem in the previous 12 months, while nearly 500,000 are entirely new customers.

The group said 2.5-million members have linked their profiles to Capitec Bank accounts, unlocking enhanced discounts. These customers are already showing materially different shopping behaviour, driven by deeper value within the integrated ecosystem.

Better Rewards now accounts for nearly 40% of front-shop sales, with linked brands seeing close to 20% volume growth. Shopping frequency among loyalty members has also increased, with customers adding nearly one extra trip on average over the past five months.

Basket sizes have grown despite average discounts of about 12% before promotions — suggesting that customers are buying more healthcare and wellness products while still paying less overall.

Dis-Chem said the Health Hub model and loyalty ecosystem together underpin its longer-term ambition to become South Africa’s most accessible and trusted healthcare partner, while helping to reduce costs and improve health outcomes.

Business Times