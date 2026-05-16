HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Making it easier for expats who want to engage back home

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Not every South African abroad will return home permanently — but “coming home” doesn’t always mean physically relocating, says the writer. Stock photo.

There’s a statistic doing the rounds that says South Africans are among the most homesick people in the world.

Whether the exact percentage is 90% or 96% almost doesn’t matter. The direction is clear: South Africans abroad don’t just leave; they linger. They linger in WhatsApp groups. They linger in family calls. They linger in their craving for a proper braai, a Highveld sunset or that uniquely South African “vibe” that’s difficult to define — but immediately recognised.

According to research by Remitly, South Africans consistently rank among the most homesick expat populations globally. And when you unpack why, it goes far deeper than nostalgia.

Yes, family is the number one driver. Friends follow closely behind. But then something interesting happens. The reasons become less tangible and more emotional — community, culture, space, energy. South Africa isn’t just a place. It’s a feeling. And feelings don’t switch off when you board a plane.

Over the years, I’ve worked with thousands of South Africans living abroad — in the UK, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and beyond. And if there’s one consistent thread, it’s this: no matter how far they go, South Africa never really leaves them. They still support family back home. They still invest in property locally. They still think in rands, even when earning in pounds or dollars. And many, quietly, hold on to the idea of coming back one day.

But here’s the reality we don’t talk about enough: emotional connection is one thing; acting on it is something completely different.

South Africa’s regulatory framework exists for a reason. It’s there to protect the integrity of the financial system, manage capital flows and ensure compliance

Because while the heart may remain in South Africa, the financial system doesn’t make it easy to stay connected. Moving money across borders remains one of the most frustrating, misunderstood and often expensive processes South Africans face — both when leaving and when trying to maintain ties back home. We’re not just talking about a simple bank transfer. We’re talking about:

exchange control regulations;

tax clearance requirements;

source of funds verification;

banking compliance checks;

different rules depending on residency status;

delays caused by intermediary banks; and

often, a complete lack of clear guidance.

For many South Africans abroad, this becomes overwhelming. So what happens? They delay decisions. They avoid transactions. They settle for suboptimal solutions. Or worse — they disconnect financially, even though they remain emotionally connected.

South Africa’s regulatory framework exists for a reason. It’s there to protect the integrity of the financial system, manage capital flows and ensure compliance. But from a client perspective, especially someone sitting in London or Sydney trying to send money home or invest locally, the experience can feel like navigating a maze without a map.

And this is where the real tension lies: we have one of the most emotionally connected expat populations in the world yet one of the most complex systems to engage with financially. That gap creates friction. And friction kills action.

But here’s the upside, and it’s a big one. Where there is friction, there is opportunity. Because if South Africans abroad are emotionally connected, financially active, and looking for ways to engage back home, then the real question becomes: who is going to make it easier for them?

Something is coming that aims to bring this together. A new conversation. A new platform. One that looks beyond borders — not just geographically but practically and emotionally

This is not just about foreign exchange. It’s not just about compliance. It’s about translation. Translating complexity into simplicity. Translating regulation into practical guidance. Translating intention into action.

Not every South African abroad will return home permanently. But “coming home” doesn’t always mean physically relocating. It can mean supporting family, investing locally, building businesses across borders and staying financially and emotionally connected. And in many cases, it starts with something simple: moving money.

There’s a growing realisation that South Africans abroad don’t just need financial services. They need a bridge. A bridge between complexity and clarity, regulation and understanding, intention and action. And perhaps most importantly, a bridge between where they are and where they still feel at home.

Something is coming that aims to bring this together. A new conversation. A new platform. One that looks beyond borders — not just geographically but practically and emotionally.

We often talk about globalisation as if it were purely economic — trade, investment, capital flows. But at its core, globalisation is deeply human. It’s about people moving, building lives, chasing opportunities — while still holding on to where they come from. South Africans, perhaps more than most, carry that connection strongly. The homesickness is real. The attachment is real.

Now the challenge, and the opportunity, is to make sure the system doesn’t stand in the way of that connection. Because home, for many South Africans, is never that far away.

• Bezuidenhout is a global trade and foreign exchange specialist, and founder and CEO of BeztForex