How to get up to speed at work

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The first six months of working can be a major adjustment, but also one of the most rewarding periods of personal and professional development, says Khutso Uoane.

The first few months of your first job after graduation are likely to teach you all the things you never knew you didn’t know about work.

“Starting your career can feel like a major adjustment, particularly when you start applying what you learnt at varsity in a professional setting. However, the first six months of working can also be one of the most rewarding periods of personal and professional development,” says Khutso Uoane, Tribeca PR account executive, who completed a six-month internship at the agency before being hired.

She advises:

Keep informed through credible news platforms so you can understand how events affect your organisation, clients and industry;

Learn how your organisation communicates with clients and colleagues, and the preferred style, tone and platforms used;

Commit to lifelong learning and view every experience as an opportunity to learn and grow;

Ask questions and be curious; and

Ask for help and be willing to collaborate, as most of your colleagues and managers will be happy to share their knowledge with you.

Business Times